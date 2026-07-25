Mahindra is one of the finest brands that is known in India. The company is publicly listed which means that it is not owned by any single person. The company is majorly promoted by the Mahindra family but it is run by professional management teams and its shares are acquired by lakhs of investors all across India. Mahindra started as a small steel trading company in 1945 and today it expands into many sectors. Here is everything you need to know about Mahindra including the founder, who is Anand Mahindra and different companies owned by this brand. Who Was the Founder of Mahindra? Mahindra & Mahindra was founded on 2 October 1945 by two brothers Kailash Chandra Mahindra (K.C. Mahindra) and Jagdish Chandra Mahindra (J.C. Mahindra) and their business partner Malik Ghulam Muhammad in Ludhiana, Punjab.

The company started as a steel trading firm with the name of Mahindra & Mohammed. When India got its independence in 1947, Malik Gulam Muhammad decided to move to Pakistan and he became the first Finance Minister of Pakistan. On the other hand both the brothers in India shifted the name to Mahindra & Mahindra in 1948 and soon the company started assembling Willys Jeeps in India. Later on Mahindra & Mahindra moved into the line of tractors and commercial vehicles. The company went public in the year 1956 on Bombay Stock Exchange. Who is the Owner of Mahindra? As mentioned above, it is a public company which simply means that anyone can buy and sell the company shares on the stock market and become a part owner. This is why the company does not have one single owner. Instead, ownership is spread across many groups. The groups involves the public ownership, the promoters of the company and institutional investors.

Who is Anand Mahindra? Anand Mahindra is the Chairman of the Mahindra group. He was born on 1 May 1955 in Mumbai and is the grandson of J.C. Mahindra. He joined the Mahindra Group in 1981 at Mahindra Ugine Steel Company after completing his MBA from Harvard Business School. He worked from this position and became Deputy Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra in 1991 followed by Managing Director in 1997, and Vice Chairman in 2001. Later on in 2012, Anand Mahindra became the Chairman of the Mahindra Group and he took over this position from his uncle Keshub Mahindra who was leading the company from the past 50 years. Is Anand Mahindra the Owner or Chairman? This is one of the most common questions about the ownership of the brand. However, Anand Mahindra is not the owner of the company. He is a Chairman and in his role he leads the board of directors and helps guide the company's big decisions and long term vision.