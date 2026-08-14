Why Does the President of India Give Speech on August 14 And The Prime Minister on August 15?

On August 15, 1947, India marked its Independence Day after 200 years of colonialism by the British Empire. The importance of this day to all Indians is such that each year the occasion is filled with an air of patriotism and unity. With school kids being distributed sweets and parades held at the Red Fort in Old Delhi, it's a huge festival for 1.4 billion people.

Do You Know Why the President Speaks on August 14 and the Prime Minister on August 15?

Whereas most people turn their attention to see the Prime Minister raising the flag on the morning of August 15, there is yet another tradition that takes place the previous day. The President of India delivers a speech to all the citizens through television and radio at 7:00 pm on August 14 every year.

But do you know why the President speaks on August 14, whereas the Prime Minister speaks on August 15? Let us see what makes this dual tradition different from others historically and constitutionally.