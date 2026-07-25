Bombay High Court Sets Up Special Courts for NEET and Exam Misconduct Cases in Maharashtra
The Bombay High Court has assigned two special courts in Maharashtra to hear public exam misconduct cases including NEET. The move follows the centre's fast track court plan amid protests over exam irregularities. Read the article to know more details.
The Bombay High Court has taken an important step to deal with cheating and paper leak cases linked to public exams including NEET. On Friday, July 24, 2026 the court assigned two special courts in Maharashtra for such matters. This move comes after the centre decided to create fast track courts to ensure quicker trials in exam malpractice cases. The decision is being seen as a response to growing public anger over repeated exam irregularities and the demand for accountability.
Bombay High Court Follows Centres Direction
The High Court decision was made in line with the Centres instruction to appoint special courts in at least two major districts for cases under the Public Examinations Prevention of Unfair Means Act and the Bharatiya Magistrate Nayaya Sanhita. Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge appointed Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate SV Pawar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Additional Gulshan Kolte in Nagpur to hear these cases. Under the 2024 law the trial in such cases should be completed within three months. This shows that the government and the courts want faster action and stronger punishment against people involved in paper leaks and exam fraud.
Protests Grow Over NEET UG 2026 Irregularities
The move also comes at a time when protests are continuing at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Students activists and common citizens have gathered there to raise their voice against repeated exam related irregularities, especially the recent NEET UG 2026 paper leak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that nothing is more important than the future and welfare of the youth and promised swift and strict punishment for those responsible. The Cockroach Janta Party is leading the protest and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The group is also asking for Rs 1 crore as compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide. The issue has now become a major public concern and many are closely watching how the new courts will act.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.