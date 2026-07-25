Bombay High Court Sets Up Special Courts for NEET and Exam Misconduct Cases in Maharashtra

The Bombay High Court has taken an important step to deal with cheating and paper leak cases linked to public exams including NEET. On Friday, July 24, 2026 the court assigned two special courts in Maharashtra for such matters. This move comes after the centre decided to create fast track courts to ensure quicker trials in exam malpractice cases. The decision is being seen as a response to growing public anger over repeated exam irregularities and the demand for accountability.

Bombay High Court Follows Centres Direction

The High Court decision was made in line with the Centres instruction to appoint special courts in at least two major districts for cases under the Public Examinations Prevention of Unfair Means Act and the Bharatiya Magistrate Nayaya Sanhita. Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge appointed Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate SV Pawar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Additional Gulshan Kolte in Nagpur to hear these cases. Under the 2024 law the trial in such cases should be completed within three months. This shows that the government and the courts want faster action and stronger punishment against people involved in paper leaks and exam fraud.