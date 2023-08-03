CBSE directs schools to realign student strength to 40 per section within next 3 years, check notice pdf

CBSE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice for all schools to reduce the number of students per section to 40 over the next three years. In 2019, the board asked schools to follow the affiliation by-laws clause which stated that the optimum number of students should be 40 in each section. The board gave permission to increase the number to 45 in case there are direct admissions in classes 10, 12.

The board’s decision came after it noticed that schools took normal admissions up to 45 students and more in a class while CBSE allowed it only with direct admissions. CBSE stated in its notice that "Now, that the situation is normalised, there is a need to re-align the number of students permitted in each section."

CBSE schools to rationalise and restrict students’ intake

On relaxation in the number of students, CBSE reasoned that it received several representations from schools citing migration of students across towns, returning of parents from abroad to India, students leaving residential schools, and promotion of students to senior classes as reasons behind the spike in student strength.

“It is expected that schools will rationalise and restrict students’ intake in each section as per Affiliation by-laws by regulation admissions in junior classes in the forthcoming years,” the board said upon relaxing the rule. During the relaxation period, the board expects schools to “systematically and gradually” maintain student strength up to 40.

Check CBSE Notice PDF Here

Schools to apply for an increase in the number of students on SARAS portal

CBSE further wrote in the notice that the schools can apply for an increase in the number of students on the SARAS portal in case they meet the infrastructural requirements. To facilitate this, the board has extended the deadline to apply for a section increase till August 31, 2023.

The board also states, “The schools are required to utilize this permission of 45 students per section, judiciously and ensure that the section strengths are re-aligned to 40 students per section in each class over the next 3 years (session 2023-24, 2024-2025 and 2025-2026) by regulating the admissions from junior classes from the date of issue of this circular.”

