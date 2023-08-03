CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Anytime Soon; Check List of Official Links, Re-evaluation Details

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the results for class 10th supplementary exams anytime soon. Students who appeared in the exam conducted between July 17 to 22, 2023 can check out their scorecards on the official websites: cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in by entering the login credentials.

Last year, the board conducted class 10 supplementary exams between August 23 and 29, 2022. The results were declared in less than 15 days i.e. on September 9. As previously, it is expected that the board will declare results within 15 days of the conduction of exams.

When and Where to Check CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023?

Students can check out the expected dates and address to check the mark sheet online:

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023 Date Anytime Soon Official Links to Download Mark sheet cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

How to Check CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023?

Check out the following steps to access the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the class 10th supplementary results link

Step 3: Submit the roll number, school no. and admit card ID

Step 4: The mark sheet will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the PDF

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

cbseresults.nic.in 2023 class 10: Can I Apply for Re-evaluation of Answersheets?

Yes, after the declaration of CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023, students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation. They have to pay the below-mentioned prescribed fees to apply for reassessment, mark verification, and obtain a photocopy of the checked answer sheet.

Particulars Application Fee Re-evaluation Rs.100/- per question Verification of Marks Rs. 500/- per subject Obtaining a Photocopy of the evaluated answer book Rs.500/- per subject

CBSE 12th Results 2023 Announced

Meanwhile, the board announced the CBSE Class 12 supplementary results on August 1, 2023, in online mode. As per data shared by authorities, a total of 1,23,416 students registered for the class 12th compartment exams, of which 80,442 were boys and 42,794 were girls.

