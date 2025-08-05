SSC JHT City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in, Check August 12th Exam City Details Here

SSC JHT City Intimation Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC JHT City Slip 2025. The SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) City Intimation Slip 2025 was released on August 5, 2025. The SSC JHT City Intimation Slip 2025 is an important document for candidates who have successfully applied for the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) examination, who can now check their city of examination and plan their travel and accommodation in advance.
Candidates can download the SSC JHT City Intimation Slip 2025 from the direct link below by providing their registration number and password. The SSC JHT Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 12, 2025.
The SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) examination 2025 will be conducted across multiple cities on August 12, 2025. SSC will assign the examination city as the preference marked by candidates while filling the online application form. The SSC JHT City Slip 2025 contains the details of the examination city and is not valid for the examination. SSC will separately release the SSC JHT Admit Card 2/3 days before the examination. Check the official notice below.
SSC has activated the link to download the SSC Junior Hindi Translator Paper 1 city initiation slip at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can click on the direct link below and log in to the account with the registration number and password to get the information for their city of examination.
SSC JHT City Intimation Slip 2025: Overview
SSC will conduct the Junior Hindi Translator on August 12, 2025. SSC has activated the link to download the city intimation slip 2025 on the official website on July 5, 2025. Check the table below for SSC JHT City Slip 2025 Key Highlights.
Aspect
Details
Organization
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Post Name
Junior Hindi Translator
Total Vacancies
437
Exam Dates
August 13, 2025
Selection Process
Paper 1 (Computer-Based Test)
Paper 2 (Descriptive Test)
Official Website
ssc.gov.in
How to Download SSC JHT City Intimation Slip 2025?
Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form and now check their city of examination by logging into their account with registration number and password, Check the steps below to download the SSC JHT City Intimation Slip 2025
- Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the login or register button provided on the top right corner
- Now log in with the existing registration number and password.
- SSC JHT Paper 1 City Slip will be displayed on the screen
- Verify the details and download it for future reference.
