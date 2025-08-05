SSC JHT City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in, Check August 12th Exam City Details Here

SSC JHT City Intimation Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC JHT City Slip 2025. The SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) City Intimation Slip 2025 was released on August 5, 2025. The SSC JHT City Intimation Slip 2025 is an important document for candidates who have successfully applied for the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) examination, who can now check their city of examination and plan their travel and accommodation in advance.

Candidates can download the SSC JHT City Intimation Slip 2025 from the direct link below by providing their registration number and password. The SSC JHT Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 12, 2025.

SSC JHT City Slip 2025 OUT

The SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) examination 2025 will be conducted across multiple cities on August 12, 2025. SSC will assign the examination city as the preference marked by candidates while filling the online application form. The SSC JHT City Slip 2025 contains the details of the examination city and is not valid for the examination. SSC will separately release the SSC JHT Admit Card 2/3 days before the examination. Check the official notice below.