EPFO Rules: Key Changes Every EPF Member Should Know

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a major digital overhaul of its Universal Account Number (UAN) system—development that will influence millions of workers in India. From August 1, 2025, allotment and generation of UAN is to be done completely through Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology (FAT) through the UMANG app, a bold move towards secure, paperless, and self-service provident fund management.

What's Changed?

With this rule, new UANs (the 12-digit number that stays with an employee throughout his/her working life) will be generated only via Aadhaar face verification using the UMANG app. This eliminates the traditional employer-driven method for the majority of users and introduces a faster, safer, and foolproof method of authenticating identity.