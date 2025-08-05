EPFO Rules: Key Changes Every EPF Member Should Know

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a major digital overhaul of its Universal Account Number (UAN) system—development that will influence millions of workers in India. From August 1, 2025, allotment and generation of UAN is to be done completely through Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology (FAT) through the UMANG app, a bold move towards secure, paperless, and self-service provident fund management.
What's Changed?
With this rule, new UANs (the 12-digit number that stays with an employee throughout his/her working life) will be generated only via Aadhaar face verification using the UMANG app. This eliminates the traditional employer-driven method for the majority of users and introduces a faster, safer, and foolproof method of authenticating identity.
What are the new rules for EPFO?
-
UAN generation using Aadhaar-based face recognition on the UMANG app is now mandatory.
-
Members can generate and activate their UAN independently of the employer.
-
For existing UAN users: UAN activation and face authentication facilities are all digital and app-based now.
-
A few exceptions continue to exist: international employees and Nepal and Bhutan residents can still generate their UAN with their employer as before mentioned.
Why This Transition?
The EPFO's digitalization is aimed to:
-
Make UAN generation tamper-free and error-free.
-
Faster access to provident fund services.
-
Less paperwork and zero data mismatches.
-
Allow employees to manage their retirement accounts directly through their mobile phones.
Aadhaar-based authentication ensures real-time population of user data, direct connect to government databases, and real-time UAN activation—allowing members to access essential services like viewing passbook, updating KYC, submitting claims, etc., immediately.
What Do You Need?
Members should have the following in order to use the new process:
-
A valid Aadhaar number.
-
The mobile number linked to Aadhaar (for OTP verification) access.
-
The UMANG app and Aadhaar Face RD app on their mobile phone.
Step-by-Step: How to Generate or Activate UAN
-
Open UMANG app and select "UAN allotment and activation."
-
Input your Aadhaar and mobile number. Confirm the consent box for Aadhaar verification.
-
Get and input OTP for Aadhaar-linked mobile verification.
-
Face Authentication: Give consent, face scan through Aadhaar Face RD app.
-
Validation: The system checks if a UAN already exists for your Aadhaar.
-
If yes: You’ll be informed.
-
If no: System generates a new UAN.
-
Receive UAN: Your new Universal Account Number is sent via SMS to your registered mobile number.
-
Download e-UAN card for onboarding with your employer or personal records.
Immediate Benefits for EPFO Members
-
Breezy onboarding with no paperwork and no middlemen.
-
Foolproof Aadhaar validation—prevents duplication and errors.
-
Instant access to EPFO services like online submission of claim and viewing passbook.
-
Self-service empowerment: Manage your provident fund anywhere anytime from your mobile phone.
This technological shift by EPFO not only modernizes the management of provident funds but also enhances security, transparency, and member self-management. By making it mandatory to allot UAN through Aadhaar-based face authentication (with stringent exceptions), the EPFO offers a fault-free, trouble-free process entirely in your hands.
All you need is Aadhaar, a mobile number associated with it, and the UMANG app—a new dawn for the workforce of India and its financial security has indeed commenced.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation