Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Release Soon at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Steps to Download Here

Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) is expected to release the answer key for the Bihar Constable Exam 2025 soon on its official website. The Board had conducted a successful written exam on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 & August 3, 2025 across the state. A total of 19,838 Constable posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched across the state. The provisional answer key will be released with the process to raise objections, if any against the answer key.

Once released, the candidates can download their answer key by visiting the new website of the police department i.e. csbc.bih.gov.in.

Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Download

Candidates will be able to download the answer key once it is uploaded on the official website. We will provide here the detailed answer key pdf for all the question paper pdf here. Candidates can check all the updates related to the answer key and results here.