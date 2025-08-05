Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Release Soon at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Steps to Download Here

Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) is expected to release the answer key for the Bihar Constable Exam 2025 soon on its official website. The Board had conducted a successful written exam on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 & August 3, 2025 across the state. A total of 19,838 Constable posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched across the state. The provisional answer key will be released with the process to raise objections, if any against the answer key.
Once released, the candidates can download their answer key by visiting the new website of the police department i.e. csbc.bih.gov.in.
Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Download
Candidates will be able to download the answer key once it is uploaded on the official website. We will provide here the detailed answer key pdf for all the question paper pdf here. Candidates can check all the updates related to the answer key and results here.
Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Highlights
The Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam was conducted successfully to fill 19,838 Constable posts on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 & August 3, 2025 across the state. Candidates can check all the highlights about the Bihar Police Recruitment Exam Answer Key in the table below:
|
Board Name
|
Central Constable Selection Board (CSBC)
|
Post Name
|
Constable
|
Total Number of Posts
|
19,838
|
Exam Date
|
July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 & August 3, 2025
|
Bihar Police Answer Key Release Date
|Soon
|
Bihar Police Result Release Date
|Soon
|
Official Website
|
csbc.bih.nic.in
What is Bihar Police Constable Result Date 2025?
Once the provisional answer key will be released, candidates will be able to raise their objections, if any, against the answer key in online mode. The objections will be checked thoroughly by the subject matter experts and then finally the final answer key will be released along with the result. The candidates can download the result, once available, from the website of the department. The result will be announced in a PDF format consisting of details of all the selected candidates.
How to download Bihar Police Answer Key 2025?
Once released, candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website of Bihar Police: Visit the official website of Bihar Police Department. You can usually find it by searching for "Bihar Police" on a search engine.
- Go to the "Recruitment" or "Examination" section: Once you reach the official website, check the section related to recruitment or examination. This is where you are likely to get information about the answer key.
- Now find the exam name you appeared in: See the section related to the particular exam you took. It can be listed by name or held date.
- Locate the Answer Key Link: Within the exam section, look for the "Answer Key" or some similar link or button.
- Download Answer Key: Click on the link to download the answer key. It can be in PDF format.
- Once downloaded, save the answer key on your computer or take a print out of it for reference.
