DU UG Admission 2026: Candidates Who Received CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result Eligible For Spot Round 1 Registration

DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi university (DU), has released an advisory for the candidates who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Compartment examinations and have received their results on August 12, 2026. The notice states that candidates who earlier applied to seek admissions to undergraduate programmes in the University had to opt for Mid-Entry and were advised to complete the Phase 1 of registration of CSAS (UG) for academic session 2026-27 to safeguard their academic interest.

Those applicants, who received their compartment results on August 12, 2026, are now eligible for applying to the phase 2 of CSAS(UG)-2026 during the spot round 1 of admissions.

The notice reads, “In light of CBSE Class XII Compartment Examination results which have been recently declared, all such candidates who have now become eligible for applying to Phase-II of CSAS(UG)-2026 can do so during the Spot Round I.”