DU UG Admission 2026: Candidates Who Received CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result Eligible For Spot Round 1 Registration
The latest notice, released by Delhi university (DU), states that candidates who earlier applied to seek admissions to undergraduate programmes in the University, who had to opt for Mid-Entry and were advised to complete the Phase 1 of registration of CSAS (UG) for academic session 2026-27 to safeguard their academic interest, are now eligible for applying to the phase 2 of CSAS(UG)-2026 during the spot round 1 of admissions.
DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi university (DU), has released an advisory for the candidates who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Compartment examinations and have received their results on August 12, 2026. The notice states that candidates who earlier applied to seek admissions to undergraduate programmes in the University had to opt for Mid-Entry and were advised to complete the Phase 1 of registration of CSAS (UG) for academic session 2026-27 to safeguard their academic interest.
Those applicants, who received their compartment results on August 12, 2026, are now eligible for applying to the phase 2 of CSAS(UG)-2026 during the spot round 1 of admissions.
The notice reads, “In light of CBSE Class XII Compartment Examination results which have been recently declared, all such candidates who have now become eligible for applying to Phase-II of CSAS(UG)-2026 can do so during the Spot Round I.”
Official Notice: Public Notice for students whose CBSE Compartment Result just declared
DU UG Admission 2026: Spot Round 1 Schedule
Candidates are now advised to give preferences for programme and college in Spot Round I as per the schedule announced on July 29, 2026. The schedule has been attached below:
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SPOT ROUND-I
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Event
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Date(s)
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Day(s)
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Display of vacant seats
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August 23, 2026
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Sunday
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Candidates to apply for Spot Round from their dashboard
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August 23 - 24, 2026 till 11:59 PM
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Sunday - Monday
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Declaration of Spot Round-I
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August 25, 2026
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Tuesday
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Candidates to "Accept" the allocated seat
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August 25 - 27, 2026 till 11:59 PM
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Tuesday - Thursday
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College to Verify and Approve the online applications
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August 28, 2026 till 4:59 PM
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Friday
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Last date of Online payment of fees by the candidate
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August 29, 2026 till 11:59 PM
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Saturday
Official Notice: CSAS (UG) upgrade round-II, Round-II of CW, ECA, Sports, Performance Based programmes
Candidates are advised to adhere to the deadlines to proceed with the admissions.
Also Read: TGBIE Extends Telangana Inter Admissions 2026; Last Date to Apply August 31
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.