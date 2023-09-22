Kerala LLB Admission 2023 5 Year LLB Counselling Web Options Entry Commence, Check Phase 1 Schedule Here

KLEE 2023 Counselling: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations has started the registration process for the Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE) 2023 5 year LLB programme. According to the official notification released candidates included in the KLEE 5 year integrated LLB rank list can register their options for the allotment until September 25, 2023. The link will be available until 11 am.

Based on the notification given, to enter their options for allotment, students need to login using the application number and password in the candidate portal. The first allotment list based on the options entered by candidates will be announced on September 26, 2023 and the final allotment result will be announced on September 28, 2023.

KLEE 2023 LLB admission web options entry link is available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also apply through the candidate login link provided below.

KLEE 2023 LLB 5 year Integrated Registration link - Click Here

KLEE 5 Year LLB Counselling Schedule

Particulars Date Web options for registration September 20 to 25, 2023 Phase 1 provisional allotment September 26, 2023 Phase 1 final allotment September 28, 2023

Steps to Entry KLEE 2023 Counselling Web Options

To enter the choices for the allotment round, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in using the application number and password. Following the login process, students are required to enter their choice of course and college for the allotment process. Based on the choices entered the phase 1 allotment result will be released.

KLEE 2023 Counselling Documents Required for Admissions

When reporting for the admissions based on the allotment released, the following documents are to be submitted.