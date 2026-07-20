Supreme Court to CBSE: Change APAAR ID Consent Form Nationwide

The Supreme Court of India has directed the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, to follow a ruling from the Orissa High Court. This ruling is about the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry, APAAR, which creates a special ID number for students. Because of this order, schools across India must now give parents the choice to refuse or "opt out" of the APAAR system. The Supreme Court decided this because the government did not object to the original High Court ruling, so it should apply nationwide.

Why Parents Went to Court

The legal case was started by the parents of four students. They argued that even though the government says the APAAR system is "voluntary," it actually forces students to get an Aadhaar card just to receive an APAAR ID. The lawyer for the parents, explained that students are basically being forced into a system they didn't ask for. She pointed out that the right to education is a fundamental constitutional right. She argued that if a child has to provide an Aadhaar card or an APAAR ID just to be allowed to sit for their exams is not fair and goes against the constitution.