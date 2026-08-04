BSTC 3rd Merit List 2026 Out at predeledraj2026.com: Download Rajasthan BSTC College Allotment List Here

Key Points VMOU released the BSTC 3rd merit list on 04 August 2026.

Fee payment for shortlisted candidates is from 04-14 August 2026.

The exam selects candidates for 2-year D.El.Ed courses in Rajasthan.

BSTC 3rd Merit List 2026: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota has released the notice announcing the dates for the release of the BSTC 3rd merit list. According to the notice, the VMOU has released the merit list on 04 August 2026 on the official website at predeledraj2026.com. The Rajasthan BSTC exam is conducted annually by the VMOU for the candidates to take admission in the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) courses in colleges across Rajasthan. The exam was conducted on 20 May 2026 and the result was declared on 10 June 2026. The first merit list was released on 20 June and subsequently the 2nd merit list was released on 10 July. Now, the VMOU has released the 3rd merit list. The candidates who get shortlisted in the 3rd list will have to pay the fee of Rs. 13555/- online via e-Mitra/Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card between 04-14 August.

BSTC 3rd Merit List 2026 Highlights The Rajasthan BSTC, now known as Pre Deled examination, is conducted across the state to select the candidates for a two year course. Check the highlights in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) Course Name Pre DE.El.Ed (General/ Sanskrit) Course Duration 2 years Exam Date 20 May 2026 Result Date 10 June 2026 1st Merit List Date 20 June 2026 2nd Merit List Date 10 July 2026 3rd Merit List Date 04 August 2026 Official Website predeledraj.com Rajasthan BSTC 3rd Merit List 2026 Notice The VMOU has published a notice announcing the release date for the Rajasthan BSTC 3rd merit list on 31 July 2026. As per the notice, the 3rd merit list will be released on 04 August 2026 and the candidates will have to pay the admission fee between 04-14 August 2026.

Rajasthan BSTC 3rd Merit List Notice 2026 Download Link Rajasthan BSTC 3rd Merit List 2026 Download Link The candidates who are waiting for the Rajasthan Pre Deled BSTC 3rd merit list can check their college allotment through the direct link provided here. Rajasthan BSTC 3rd Merit List 2026 Check Here How to Check Rajasthan BSTC 3rd Merit List 2026 To check the Rajasthan BSTC 3rd merit list, candidates can follow the steps outlined below: Go to the official website at predeledraj2026.com.

On the homepage, click on the Reporting Form link.

Enter your counselling ID, roll number, mother’s name, and DOB.

Click on the Proceed button.

If you have been selected in the 3rd merit list, your reporting form will open on the screen.

Download this form to report at the allotted college/institute.

Rajasthan BSTC 3rd Merit List 2026 Important Dates The candidates whose names have appeared in the BSTC 3rd merit list must remember the important dates to take admission in the teacher education program. Events Dates Publication of 3rd allotment list 04 August 2026 Date of online payment of fee (Rs. 13555/-) by selected candidates as per 3rd round allotment (through e-Mitra/Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card/UPI) (if not submitted earlier) 04-14 August 2026 Reporting by candidates in person at the allotted Teacher Education Institute 04-17 August 2026 Verification of admission and documents of candidates admitted by educational institutions online on the authorized portal 04-17 August 2026 After authentication by the institute, candidates will get the provisional admission slip from their own login. 04-18 August 2026