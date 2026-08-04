BSTC 3rd Merit List 2026 Out at predeledraj2026.com: Download Rajasthan BSTC College Allotment List Here
BSTC 3rd Merit List 2026: The VMOU has released the BSTC 3rd merit list today on its official website predeledraj2026.com. The candidates who have appeared for the BSTC Pre Deled examination conducted on 20 May 2026 but haven’t found their names in the 1st and 2nd merit list can download the 3rd merit list for their roll numbers. Check this article to download the BSTC 3rd Merit List.
Key Points
- VMOU released the BSTC 3rd merit list on 04 August 2026.
- Fee payment for shortlisted candidates is from 04-14 August 2026.
- The exam selects candidates for 2-year D.El.Ed courses in Rajasthan.
BSTC 3rd Merit List 2026: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota has released the notice announcing the dates for the release of the BSTC 3rd merit list. According to the notice, the VMOU has released the merit list on 04 August 2026 on the official website at predeledraj2026.com. The Rajasthan BSTC exam is conducted annually by the VMOU for the candidates to take admission in the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) courses in colleges across Rajasthan. The exam was conducted on 20 May 2026 and the result was declared on 10 June 2026. The first merit list was released on 20 June and subsequently the 2nd merit list was released on 10 July. Now, the VMOU has released the 3rd merit list. The candidates who get shortlisted in the 3rd list will have to pay the fee of Rs. 13555/- online via e-Mitra/Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card between 04-14 August.
BSTC 3rd Merit List 2026 Highlights
The Rajasthan BSTC, now known as Pre Deled examination, is conducted across the state to select the candidates for a two year course. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU)
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Course Name
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Pre DE.El.Ed (General/ Sanskrit)
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Course Duration
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2 years
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Exam Date
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20 May 2026
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Result Date
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10 June 2026
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1st Merit List Date
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20 June 2026
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2nd Merit List Date
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10 July 2026
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3rd Merit List Date
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04 August 2026
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Official Website
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predeledraj.com
Rajasthan BSTC 3rd Merit List 2026 Notice
The VMOU has published a notice announcing the release date for the Rajasthan BSTC 3rd merit list on 31 July 2026. As per the notice, the 3rd merit list will be released on 04 August 2026 and the candidates will have to pay the admission fee between 04-14 August 2026.
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Rajasthan BSTC 3rd Merit List Notice 2026
Rajasthan BSTC 3rd Merit List 2026 Download Link
The candidates who are waiting for the Rajasthan Pre Deled BSTC 3rd merit list can check their college allotment through the direct link provided here.
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Rajasthan BSTC 3rd Merit List 2026
How to Check Rajasthan BSTC 3rd Merit List 2026
To check the Rajasthan BSTC 3rd merit list, candidates can follow the steps outlined below:
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Go to the official website at predeledraj2026.com.
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On the homepage, click on the Reporting Form link.
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Enter your counselling ID, roll number, mother’s name, and DOB.
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Click on the Proceed button.
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If you have been selected in the 3rd merit list, your reporting form will open on the screen.
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Download this form to report at the allotted college/institute.
Rajasthan BSTC 3rd Merit List 2026 Important Dates
The candidates whose names have appeared in the BSTC 3rd merit list must remember the important dates to take admission in the teacher education program.
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Events
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Dates
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Publication of 3rd allotment list
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04 August 2026
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Date of online payment of fee (Rs. 13555/-) by selected candidates as per 3rd round allotment (through e-Mitra/Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card/UPI) (if not submitted earlier)
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04-14 August 2026
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Reporting by candidates in person at the allotted Teacher Education Institute
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04-17 August 2026
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Verification of admission and documents of candidates admitted by educational institutions online on the authorized portal
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04-17 August 2026
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After authentication by the institute, candidates will get the provisional admission slip from their own login.
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04-18 August 2026
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.