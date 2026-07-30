CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has published the Class 12 NCC syllabus for the year 2026. Students preparing for the 2027 Class 12 final exams can find the latest NCC syllabus here, outlining the important topics. A free PDF download is available here.
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has officially released the updated syllabus for the National Cadet Corps, NCC, for Class 11 students for the 2026-27 academic year. This article will help you to check the updated syllabus for NCC. The entire NCC course is organised, helping students to understand the structure of your lessons. The syllabus will give you the weightage for each chapter, exactly which topics are most important for your upcoming exams. By referring to the updated syllabus, you can plan your study time much more effectively. Check out the complete article and download the syllabus PDF.
CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2026-27
|Unit-1: The NCC
• Aims and Objectives of NCC
• Organization and Training and NCC Song
• Incentives
Unit-2: National Integration and Awareness
• National Integration: Importance and Necessity
• Freedom Struggle and Nationalist Movement in India
Unit-3: Drill
• Foot Drill
• Arm Drill
Unit-4: Weapon Training
• Characteristics of a rifle and its ammunition
• Stripping, assembling, care and cleaning of .22 Rifle
• Loading, cocking and unloading
• Different positions for holding and aiming
Unit-5: Personality Development and Leadership
• Introduction to Personality Development
• Communication Skills
• Leadership Traits
• Time Management
Unit-6: Disaster Management and Civil Affairs
• Types of Emergencies and Natural Disasters
• Assistance during natural and other calamities: Floods, Cyclones, Earthquakes, Accidents
Unit-7: Social Awareness and Community Development
• Basics of Social Service and its Needs
• Contribution of Youth towards Social Welfare
• Civic Responsibilities
Unit-8: Health and Hygiene
• Hygiene and Sanitation
• Infectious and Contagious Diseases and Their Prevention
Unit-9: Adventure and Obstacle Training
• Obstacle Training
Unit-10: Environment Awareness and Conservation
• Natural Resources – Conservation and Management
• Water Conservation and Rain Water Harvesting
Specialized Subject (Army)
|Unit 1: Armed Forces
Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces
Scope: Introductory and general information about the Armed Forces
• Basic organization of Armed Forces
• Organization of the Army
Unit 2: Map Reading
Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading
Scope: Basic understanding of map sheets and map reading instruments and development of capability to use them for simple map reading
• Introduction to types of Maps and conventional signs
• Scales and grid system
• Topographical forms and technical terms
• Types of bearings and use of service protractor
• Prismatic compass and its use and GPS
Unit 3: Field Craft and Battle Craft
Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft
Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft
• Judging distance
• Description of ground
Unit 5: Military History
Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs, and Indo-Pak Wars
Scope: Introduction to biographies, famous Indian battles, and gallantry awards
• Biographies of renowned generals (Carriappa / Manekshaw)
Unit 6: Communication
Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications
Scope: Types of communications and future trends
• Types of communication
• Characteristics of wireless technology (mobile, Wi-Fi etc.)
Specialized Subject (Navy)
|Unit-1: Naval Orientation and Service Subjects
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Navy
Scope: Basic knowledge, history, current organization and role of different branches
• History of the Navy – pre and post-independence, gallantry award winners
• Organization of the Navy, NHQ, commands and fleets
• Types of warships and their roles
• Ranks of officers and sailors and their equivalents in other services
Unit-2: Naval Communication
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about naval communication
Scope: To impart basic knowledge about naval communication, semaphore and wearing of flags
• Introduction to modern naval communication, its purpose and principles
Unit-3: Seamanship
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about navigation
Scope: Basic navigation tactics and methods
• Parts of anchor, cable, and their identification
Unit-4: Rigging
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about ropes, rigging, and shackles
Scope: Basic rope work and introduction to ropes, bends, and hitches
• Types of ropes and their breaking strength – stowing, maintenance, and securing
• Practical bends and hitches
Unit-5: Boat Work
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about boats, their parts, and steering
Scope: Introduction to boats and their parts, including steering and boat pulling
• Parts of a boat and parts of an oar
• Instructions on boat pulling
Unit-6: Ship and Boat Modeling
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about ship modelling to cadets
Scope: To impart basic knowledge about ship construction and boat modelling
• Principles of ship modelling
Unit-7: Search and Rescue (SAR)
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about search and rescue
Scope: To impart knowledge about SAR organization and the role of the Coast Guard
• SAR organization in the Indian Ocean
Specialized Subject (Air Force)
|Unit-1: General Service Knowledge
Aim: To impart basic knowledge of the Indian Air Force (IAF)
Scope: History and organization of the IAF
• Development of Aviation
• History of the IAF
Unit-2: Principles of Flight
Aim: To introduce principles of flight
Scope: To impart knowledge about the basic principles on which aviation is based
• Laws of Motion
• Glossary of Terms
Unit-3: Airmanship
Aim: To introduce the concept of airmanship
Scope: Airfield layout, rules of the air, ATC procedures, and basics of aviation medicine
• Airfield Layout
• Rules of the Air
• Circuit Procedure
Unit-4: Aero Engines
Aim: To introduce basic knowledge of aero engines
Scope: Introduction to aero engines
Unit-5: Air Frames
Aim: To introduce the basic structure of an aircraft
Scope: Introduction to various aircraft controls and landing gear
• Aircraft Controls
• Landing Gear
Unit-6: Instruments
Aim: To provide knowledge of aircraft instruments
Scope: To teach basics about flight instruments
• Basic Flight Instruments
Unit-7: Aircraft Particulars
Aim: To provide knowledge of aircraft particulars
Scope: Knowledge about the aircraft to be flown, including checks and procedures
• Aircraft Particular Type Specific
Unit-8: Aero-modeling
Aim: To provide knowledge about aero-modelling
Scope: History of aero-modelling and materials used in different types of models
• History of Aero-modelling
• Types of Aero-models
To downoad complete NCC class 11 syllabus for the academic yearf 2026-27. Studnts can click on the below mentioned link and download the full PDF for free.
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CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2026-27 Downlaod PDF
The CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus for 2026-27 provides a clear roadmap for students preparing for their 2027 board exams. The detailed syllabus helps in understanding the course structure, subject-wise weightage, and chapter-wise breakdown, facilitating a well-organized study plan and successful academic outcomes.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.