CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here

Unit-1: Naval Orientation and Service Subjects

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Navy

Scope: Basic knowledge, history, current organization and role of different branches

• History of the Navy – pre and post-independence, gallantry award winners

• Organization of the Navy, NHQ, commands and fleets

• Types of warships and their roles

• Ranks of officers and sailors and their equivalents in other services



Unit-2: Naval Communication

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about naval communication

Scope: To impart basic knowledge about naval communication, semaphore and wearing of flags

• Introduction to modern naval communication, its purpose and principles



Unit-3: Seamanship

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about navigation

Scope: Basic navigation tactics and methods

• Parts of anchor, cable, and their identification



Unit-4: Rigging

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about ropes, rigging, and shackles

Scope: Basic rope work and introduction to ropes, bends, and hitches

• Types of ropes and their breaking strength – stowing, maintenance, and securing

• Practical bends and hitches



Unit-5: Boat Work

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about boats, their parts, and steering

Scope: Introduction to boats and their parts, including steering and boat pulling

• Parts of a boat and parts of an oar

• Instructions on boat pulling



Unit-6: Ship and Boat Modeling

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about ship modelling to cadets

Scope: To impart basic knowledge about ship construction and boat modelling

• Principles of ship modelling



Unit-7: Search and Rescue (SAR)

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about search and rescue

Scope: To impart knowledge about SAR organization and the role of the Coast Guard

• SAR organization in the Indian Ocean