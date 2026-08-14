50+ Happy Independence Day 2026 Captions, Slogans and Quotations for Students to Share with Teachers, Parents and Friends

Check: 15+ Har Ghar Tiranga Poster Drawing and Painting Ideas with Slogans for Independence Day Competition

Check: Happy Independence Day Drawing

At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom. – Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living? – Mahatma Gandhi

They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit. – Bhagat Singh

Freedom is not given; it is taken. – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India. – Lala Lajpat Rai

Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas. – Bhagat Singh

One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives. – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood. – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland. – Chandra Shekhar Azad