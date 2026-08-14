Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Pondicherry NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: NEET UG Round 1 opening and closing rank will be available to check soon. Meanwhile, candidates can check previous year trends to determine the seat possibilities for medical colleges like Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Pondicherry. As per the expected NEET UG 2026 ranks, admission to deemed/paid seat quota will open at 82860 and may close within the range of 731552 - 889635 (general category).

To offer a detailed analysis, we have provided previous year-wise Round 1 opening and closing ranks, along with expected MGM college ranks. This will help analyse the trends over the past three years to predict the expected ranks for 2026 admission.

Also Check: NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College