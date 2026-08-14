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Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Pondicherry NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 19:39 IST

NEET UG 2026: NEET UG Round 1 opening and closing rank will be available to check soon. Meanwhile, candidates can check previous year trends to determine the seat possibilities for medical colleges like Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Pondicherry. As per the expected NEET UG 2026 ranks, admission to deemed/paid seat quota will open at 82860 and may close within the range of 731552 - 889635 (general category).

Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Pondicherry NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Pondicherry NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: NEET UG Round 1 opening and closing rank will be available to check soon. Meanwhile, candidates can check previous year trends to determine the seat possibilities for medical colleges like Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Pondicherry. As per the expected NEET UG 2026 ranks, admission to deemed/paid seat quota will open at 82860 and may close within the range of 731552 - 889635 (general category). 

To offer a detailed analysis, we have provided previous year-wise Round 1 opening and closing ranks, along with expected MGM college ranks. This will help analyse the trends over the past three years to predict the expected ranks for 2026 admission. 

Also Check:  NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College 

MGM College Pondicherry, NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the expected Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Pondicherry NEET UG opening and closing ranks from the table shared below. The admission during Round 1 is expected to close at 889635 (general category). 

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

82860 - 130471

731552 - 889635

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

140796 - 188632

729412 - 892491

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

410045 - 426895

710366 - 867509

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

ST

291970 - 390684

653793 - 814421

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

335124 - 401887

442973 - 504214

MGM College, Pondicherry NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The previous year trend offers visibility for candidates to estimate the expected rank based on last year's closing rank. Candidates can find the category-wise previous year opening and closing ranks shared below. 

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

82,860

581,782

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

140,796

580,884

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

410,045

561,627

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

ST

397,338

557,965

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

460,218

504,214

MGM College, Pondicherry NEET UG Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks

During the year 2024, the admission opened at 152821 and closed around 889635 for general candidates. Check a comprehensive list of paid/deemed seat options for different categories from the table shared below. 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

152821

889635

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

250413

892491

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

447990

853504

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

ST

445404

814421

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

349180

349180

MGM, Pondicherry NEET UG Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table suggests the seat allocation during Round 1 opened at 215977 and closed at 868853 for general category candidates. Check the other category ranks from the table shared below. 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

215977

868853

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

215555

856117

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

437379

867509

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

ST

291970

652422

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

335124

430560

Also Check: Santosh Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 14, 2026, 19:39 IST

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