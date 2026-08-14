Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Pondicherry NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
NEET UG 2026: NEET UG Round 1 opening and closing rank will be available to check soon. Meanwhile, candidates can check previous year trends to determine the seat possibilities for medical colleges like Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Pondicherry. As per the expected NEET UG 2026 ranks, admission to deemed/paid seat quota will open at 82860 and may close within the range of 731552 - 889635 (general category).
NEET UG 2026: NEET UG Round 1 opening and closing rank will be available to check soon. Meanwhile, candidates can check previous year trends to determine the seat possibilities for medical colleges like Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Pondicherry. As per the expected NEET UG 2026 ranks, admission to deemed/paid seat quota will open at 82860 and may close within the range of 731552 - 889635 (general category).
To offer a detailed analysis, we have provided previous year-wise Round 1 opening and closing ranks, along with expected MGM college ranks. This will help analyse the trends over the past three years to predict the expected ranks for 2026 admission.
Also Check: NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College
MGM College Pondicherry, NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the expected Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Pondicherry NEET UG opening and closing ranks from the table shared below. The admission during Round 1 is expected to close at 889635 (general category).
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
82860 - 130471
|
731552 - 889635
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
140796 - 188632
|
729412 - 892491
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
410045 - 426895
|
710366 - 867509
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
ST
|
291970 - 390684
|
653793 - 814421
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
335124 - 401887
|
442973 - 504214
MGM College, Pondicherry NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
The previous year trend offers visibility for candidates to estimate the expected rank based on last year's closing rank. Candidates can find the category-wise previous year opening and closing ranks shared below.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
82,860
|
581,782
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
140,796
|
580,884
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
410,045
|
561,627
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
ST
|
397,338
|
557,965
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
460,218
|
504,214
MGM College, Pondicherry NEET UG Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
During the year 2024, the admission opened at 152821 and closed around 889635 for general candidates. Check a comprehensive list of paid/deemed seat options for different categories from the table shared below.
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
152821
|
889635
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
250413
|
892491
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
447990
|
853504
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
ST
|
445404
|
814421
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
349180
|
349180
MGM, Pondicherry NEET UG Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table suggests the seat allocation during Round 1 opened at 215977 and closed at 868853 for general category candidates. Check the other category ranks from the table shared below.
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
215977
|
868853
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
215555
|
856117
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
437379
|
867509
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
ST
|
291970
|
652422
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
335124
|
430560
Also Check: Santosh Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.