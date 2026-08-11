Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th English Literature Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here
Download Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 12th English Literature Syllabus 2026-27 PDF with the latest chapter-wise topics, exam pattern, syllabus wise key pdf details here.
RBSE Class 12th English Literature Syllabus 2026-27: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE has officially released the syllabus for Class 12th English Literature for the upcoming 2026-2027 academic session. This revised curriculum is now available on the official RBSE website and also in this article below. The syllabus aims to provide the English Literature course with new educational standards. As english is an important language for students. Students preparing for the Class 12 board exam, the syllabus will give students an exact idea of how to go through the syllabus for the final exams, what are the important topics to study and course structure and more. Students can check and download the syllabus and familiarise with the topics and concepts. Check out the complete syllabus given below.
The Examination Scheme for the subject is as follows:
|
Paper
|
Time (Hrs.)
|
Marks for the Paper
|
Sessional
|
Total Marks
|
One
|
3.15 (195 Minutes)
|
80
|
20
|
100
Marks Distribution by Area of Learning
|
Area of Learning
|
Marks
|
Reading
|
20
|
Grammar
|
04
|
Creative Writing & Literary Terms
|
20
|
Text Book : Kaleidoscope
|
26
|
Fiction : A Tiger for Malgudi
|
10
|
Total Marks
|
80
RBSE Class 12th English Literature Syllabus 2026-27
Section A
Reading Comprehension
- A literary or discursive passage, of about 950-1000 words to assess comprehension, interpretation, inference, analysis, appreciation and vocabulary.
- An unseen poem of about 10-12 lines to test interpretation, inference and appreciation.
- A case-based factual passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart etc.), of 100-120 words to test interpretation, analysis and evaluation.
Section B
II. Applied Grammar
- Questions involving transformation of sentences
III . Creative Writing & Literary Terms
- Writing tasks such as discursive and interpretative writing, essay on argumentative/discursive topics, article /report/ speech pertaining to contemporary topics/issues to be answered in 120-150 words
- Literary Terms: Metaphysical Poetry, Impressionism, Stream of Conscious-ness, Interior Monologue, Anglo-Indian Literature, Indo-Anglian Literature, Romanticism, Modernism (Word approx. 30 words)
Section C
This section will have variety of assessment items including Multiple Choice Questions, Objective Type Questions, Short Answer Type Questions and Long Answer Type Questions to assess comprehension, analysis, interpretation and extrapolation beyond the text.
IV. Text book (A) Kaleidoscope
- Reference to the Context
I.One extract from Short Stories to assess literary appreciation and analysis.
II.One extract from poems to assess literary appreciation and analysis.
- Objective type questions to assess Understanding, analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking.
- Short Answer Questions, to assess understanding, analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking and draw inferences in poetry and prose.
- Long Answer Question to assess deeper understanding, interpretation, appreciation and drawing inferences. Questions should elicit creative responses and assess ability to form personal points of view.
Fiction (B) A Tiger for Malgudi
- Objective type questions and short answer questions to test understanding and appreciation and seek comments, interpretation, evaluation and appreciation of characters, events, episodes and interpersonal relationships
- Long Answer Questions to test in-depth understanding, interpretation, appreciation and drawing of global inferences from the given text, with reference to characters /events/ incidents and episodes, leading to creative rendering, forming and defending of personal points of view.
Books Prescribed for RBSE Class 12 English LIterature:
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Sr No
|
Book Name
|
1.
|
Kaleidoscope—NCERT’s Book Published under copyright
|
2.
|
A Tiger for Malgudi— BSER Book Published under copyright
To download complete syllabus for Class 12th English Literature 2026-27 click on the link below:
Executive - Editorial
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In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.