Rajasthan High Court Group D Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Syllabus PDF Here
Rajasthan High Court Group D Syllabus 2026 is available to download on the official website of Rajasthan High Court, hcraj.nic.in. The candidates who have applied for the Group D recruitment must start preparing for the examination by downloading the syllabus. Check the exam pattern and download the syllabus pdf from this article.
Key Points
- Rajasthan High Court announced 5670 Group D posts; registrations are now closed.
- The 2026 selection process includes a written exam, interview, and document verification.
- Written exam has 85 questions (85 marks) from Hindi, English, & Rajasthani Culture.
Rajasthan High Court Group D Syllabus 2026: The Rajasthan High Court Group D syllabus is an important document for the candidates who are going to appear for the written examination. The dates of the written exam are yet to be announced, meanwhile, the candidates should download the syllabus and start preparing. The syllabus plays an important role in the preparation journey. It guides the candidates to prepare the topics that are mentioned in the syllabus. The Rajasthan High Court Group D recruitment consists of a three-stage selection process including written exam, interview, and document verification. The written exam will be conducted in offline mode.
Rajasthan High Court Group D Syllabus 2026 Highlights
The Rajasthan High Court has announced a total of 5670 posts in the Group D category. The registrations have been closed and the exam dates are awaited. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Rajasthan High Court
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Post Name
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Class IV
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No. of Vacancies
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5670
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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Type of Questions
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MCQs
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Total No. of Questions
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85
|
Negative Marking
|
No
Rajasthan High Court Group D Exam Pattern 2026
The Rajasthan High Court Group D exam consists of three sections including General Hindi, General English, and Rajasthani Culture & Dialects. The exam consists of a total of 85 questions from these three sections which totals 85 marks, meaning each question carries 1 mark. The remaining 15 marks are for the interview stage. Check the exam pattern here.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Max. Marks
|
General Hindi
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50
|
50
|
General English
|
10
|
10
|
Rajasthani Culture & Dialects
|
25
|
25
|
TOTAL
|
85
|
85
Rajasthan High Court Group D Syllabus 2026 Download PDF
The candidates who are going to appear for the Rajasthan High Court Group D exam can download the syllabus pdf from the direct link given here.
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Rajasthan High Court Group D Syllabus 2026
Rajasthan High Court Group D Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026
The Rajasthan High Court Group D written examination consists of three subjects such as General Hindi, General English, and Rajasthani Culture & Dialects. The candidates can check the subject-wise syllabus topics here:
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Subject
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Topics
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General Hindi
|
|
General English
|
|
Rajasthani Culture & Dialects
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How to Use Rajasthan High Court Group D Syllabus 2026
The candidates who are going to appear for the Rajasthan High Court Group D exam can use the syllabus in a manner to strengthen their preparation. Here are some tips to use the syllabus:
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Download Syllabus: First step is to download the syllabus and go through it reading each topic and its importance and relevance.
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Prepare a Study Plan: Based on the syllabus, prepare a plan that suits you. Go for a particular subject at one time.
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Understand the Weightage: The syllabus consists of three subjects and each of them contains a different weightage in the exam. The General Hindi subject contains 50 questions, which is the highest among all three subjects. Therefore, the candidates must focus more on this subject.
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Complete One Subject at a Time: Go slow and cover a single subject at once. This will make sure that you complete a subject in entirety at once.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.