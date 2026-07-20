Rajasthan High Court Group D Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Syllabus PDF Here

Rajasthan High Court Group D Syllabus 2026: The Rajasthan High Court Group D syllabus is an important document for the candidates who are going to appear for the written examination. The dates of the written exam are yet to be announced, meanwhile, the candidates should download the syllabus and start preparing. The syllabus plays an important role in the preparation journey. It guides the candidates to prepare the topics that are mentioned in the syllabus. The Rajasthan High Court Group D recruitment consists of a three-stage selection process including written exam, interview, and document verification. The written exam will be conducted in offline mode.

Rajasthan High Court Group D Syllabus 2026 Highlights

The Rajasthan High Court has announced a total of 5670 posts in the Group D category. The registrations have been closed and the exam dates are awaited. Check the highlights in the table below: