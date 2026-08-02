RRB Group D 2026 Exam Starts Today: Check Shift Timings & Exam Day Guidelines Here
RRB Group D Examination is being conducted today, 3 to 25 August 2026, in multiple shifts. Candidates appearing for the exam must carry their admit card, valid ID proof, and follow all exam day guidelines issued by RRB. Check this article to know about the exam day guidelines and what to carry.
Key Points
- RRB Group D CBT Exam 2026 is scheduled from August 3 to 25, 2026.
- The exam will fill 22,195 Level 1 posts across various RRB zones.
- Candidates must carry admit card & ID; electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited.
RRB Group D Exam 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting the RRB Group D CBT Exam todayAugust 3 to 6, 9 to 14, 17 to 21 & 25, 2026 (16 days). This exam is conducted for a total of 22,195 Level 1 posts. The CBT exam will be conducted in multiple shifts each day, across all RRB zones. Candidates must download their admit card and carefully check exam day guidelines before appearing in the exam. Read this article to know about the shift timings and other rules regarding the examination day to avoid any last-minute problems.
Also Check: RRB Group D Mock Test 2026
RRB Group D Exam 2026
RRB Group D Exam 2026 has been conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for filling a total of 22,195 vacancies for various posts, including Track Maintainer, Pointman B, Assistant, and other Level-1 Posts. This Exam will be held in an online computer-based mode in multiple shifts from 3 August 2026 onwards.
RRB Group D Exam 2026 Shift Timing
RRB Group D CBT Examination 2026 will take place in a Multiple shifts from 3 August, 2026. All the candidates need to reach the exam centre before the gate closing time, as no entry will be allowed once the gates are closed. Candidates who are appearing in the CBT exam can check the exam shift timing in the table below as follows:
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RRB Group D CBT 2026 Exam Shift
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Exam Timing
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Reporting Time
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Exam Duration
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Morning Shift
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9 - 10: 30 AM
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7:30 - 8:30 AM
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90 mins
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Afternoon Shift
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12:45 - 2:15 PM
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11:15 AM - 12:15 PM
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90 mins
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Evening Shift
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4:30 - 6 PM
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3 - 4 PM
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90 mins
RRB Group D 2026 Exam Day Guidelines
All candidates must adhere to all instructions provided by the RRB on the exam day. All such instructions are mandatory to follow, and those who fail to adhere to these instructions will be disqualified from the examination.
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Candidates have to bring their RRB Group D CBT Admit Card (Printed Copy) to the exam centre.
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Candidates must reach the exam centre at least 60 minutes before the start of the exam.
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The entrance to the exam hall will be closed strictly 30 minutes before the start of the exam.
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Candidates cannot be allowed to enter the exam centre once the entrance gates are closed.
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No folding, tearing, or damaging of the computer during the exam.
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Students should not resort to any unfair practices in the exam hall.
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Students caught resorting to unfair means will immediately be disqualified from the exam and may face legal consequences.
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Students should report at the exam center in good time to avoid last-minute stress
Documents to carry for the RRB Group D Exam 2026
Candidates must carry the following documents to the exam centre:
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Printed copy of Admit Card (E-call Letter)
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An ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID Card etc.
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Same photocopy of the ID Proof that is used at the time of registration
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Carry atleast two recent passport-sized photos
Prohibited Things at the RRB Group D 2026 Exam Centre
Candidates are not allowed to carry these things to the examination centre as follows:
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Mobile Phones, Smart Watches, or any Electronic Gadgets
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No calculators, log books, or any other study materials
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Bluetooth devices, earphones, or any communication device
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Wallets, purse and handbag
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Jewellery and metallic items are not allowed
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Any loose paper or written material.
If Candidates carry any of these things will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com