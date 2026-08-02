RRB Group D 2026 Exam Starts Today: Check Shift Timings & Exam Day Guidelines Here

RRB Group D Exam 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting the RRB Group D CBT Exam todayAugust 3 to 6, 9 to 14, 17 to 21 & 25, 2026 (16 days). This exam is conducted for a total of 22,195 Level 1 posts. The CBT exam will be conducted in multiple shifts each day, across all RRB zones. Candidates must download their admit card and carefully check exam day guidelines before appearing in the exam. Read this article to know about the shift timings and other rules regarding the examination day to avoid any last-minute problems.

Also Check: RRB Group D Mock Test 2026

RRB Group D Exam 2026

RRB Group D Exam 2026 has been conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for filling a total of 22,195 vacancies for various posts, including Track Maintainer, Pointman B, Assistant, and other Level-1 Posts. This Exam will be held in an online computer-based mode in multiple shifts from 3 August 2026 onwards.