Difference Between IITs and NITs: Highlights, Admission Process, Exams, Rank, Seats and Other Details

IITs and NITs are both highly regarded in engineering education, but key distinctions exist between them. These differences are particularly evident in their admission procedures and the varying importance of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in the selection process.
This article examines the differences between IITs and NITs, with a major focus on their admission processes and the significant role the JEE plays in determining entry into these institutions.
Difference Between IITs and NITs
IITs and NITs are India's premier engineering institutions, each with unique strengths. IITs, renowned globally, are considered the pinnacle of Indian engineering education. Admission to IITs is highly competitive, requiring students to excel in both JEE Main and JEE Advanced.
NITs are also highly regarded, especially within India, offering excellent engineering and technology education. Admission primarily relies on the JEE Main, which is competitive but generally less demanding than JEE Advanced.
IITs vs NITs: Highlights
Established in the 1950s to cultivate world-class engineering and technology education, the IITs have grown to 23 institutions across India. Each IIT is renowned for its academic excellence and fosters a vibrant research environment.
- IITs offer diverse academic programs at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels across various engineering and technology disciplines. Admission to these prestigious institutions is primarily determined by performance in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, which follows the JEE Main exam.
NITs, established in the late 1950s and 1960s, were created to offer high-quality engineering education across India. Currently, 31 NITs are operational nationwide, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in various engineering and technology disciplines. Admission to these institutes is primarily based on the JEE Main exam.
- Although NITs may not have the same global recognition as IITs, they excel in providing a solid educational foundation, emphasizing practical training, and fostering strong industry connections for their graduates.
|
IITs vs NITs Highlights
|
Criteria
|
IIT
|
NIT
|
Year of Establishment
|
1950
|
1960
|
Number of Institutions
|
23
|
31
|
Admission Criteria
|
JEE Advanced
|
JEE Mains
|
Average Total Fees
|
INR 2 to 5 Per Year
|
INR 1 to 2 Per Year
|
Average CTC During Placements
|
INR 20 to 30 LPA
|
INR 10 to 15 LPA
IITs vs. NITs- Total Institutes Across India
India boasts 23 prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), both highly sought-after by engineering aspirants for their advanced education, research, and technological advancements. The following list showcases these institutions contributing to India's educational excellence.
|
IITs in India
|
NITs in India
|
NIT Jalandhar
|
NIT Nagpur
|
NIT Allahabad
|
NIT Bhopal
|
NIT Surat
IITs and NITs: Admission Process
Both IITs and NITs employ the JoSAA Counseling process for B.Tech admissions, ensuring a fair allocation of seats. However, IITs utilize JEE Advanced scores, while NITs rely on JEE Main scores for their respective counseling rounds.
- IITs: Admission to IITs requires successful completion of two stages: JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Students must first excel in JEE Main to become eligible for JEE Advanced. Only those who qualify in JEE Advanced are granted admission to IITs.
- NITs: NIT admissions are solely based on JEE Main scores, unlike IITs which require clearing JEE Advanced. This simplifies the admission process for NITs.
|
Difference Between IITs and NITs: Admission Process
|
Aspect
|
IITs
|
NITs
|
Exams Required
|
JEE Main and JEE Advanced
|
Only JEE Main
|
Eligibility for JEE Advanced
|
Must Pass JEE Main to Appear for JEE Advanced
|
JEE Main Score is Sufficient
|
Counseling Process
|
JoSAA Based on JEE Advanced Scores
|
JoSAA Based on JEE Main Scores
|
Seat Allocation
|
Based on JEE Advanced Rank
|
Based on JEE Main Rank
|
Admission Criteria
|
JEE Advanced Scores are Mandatory
|
JEE Main Scores are the Sole Criteria
IITs and NITs- JoSAA Opening & Closing Ranks for B.Tech Admission
JEE cutoff marks for IITs and NITs differ significantly due to varying competition levels and selection criteria. The JEE Advanced cutoff for IITs is notoriously high, reflecting the intense competition for these prestigious institutions.
NITs utilize JEE Main cutoff ranks, generally lower than the demanding JEE Advanced cutoffs for IITs. Both institutions maintain high standards, but cater to different levels of academic achievement. For a comparative overview, refer to the IIT Madras JEE Advanced Cutoff 2024 and NIT Trichy JEE Main Cutoff 2024 outlined below.
|
NIT Trichy JEE Main Cut Off 2024 for OPEN Category (Round 1)
|
Academic Program Name
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
B.Tech. Computer Science and Engineering
|
1196
|
4178
|
B.Tech. Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
6688
|
9043
|
B.Tech. Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
2712
|
6799
|
B.Tech. Chemical Engineering
|
7616
|
19178
|
B.Tech. Civil Engineering
|
19131
|
30998
|
B.Tech. Instrumentation and Control Engineering
|
9828
|
14032
|
B.Tech. Mechanical Engineering
|
9290
|
14173
|
B.Tech. Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
|
18454
|
25195
|
B.Tech. Production Engineering
|
14697
|
23337
|
B.Tech. Architecture (5 Years)
|
2
|
318
|
IIT Madras JEE Advanced Cut Off 2024 for Open Category (Round 1)
|
Course Name
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
B.Tech. Biological Engineering
|
3135
|
5491
|
B.Tech. Chemical Engineering
|
2024
|
3885
|
B.Tech. Aerospace Engineering
|
1469
|
2801
|
B.Tech. Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics
|
132
|
415
|
B.Tech. Civil Engineering
|
3305
|
5516
|
B.Tech. Computer Science and Engineering
|
76
|
159
|
B.Tech. Electrical Engineering
|
299
|
835
|
B.Tech. Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
|
3770
|
4658
|
B.Tech. Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering
|
4274
|
7187
|
B.Tech. Engineering Physics
|
931
|
1775
|
B.Tech. Mechanical Engineering
|
458
|
2302
IITs vs NITs- Role of JEE Exam in Securing Seat
The JEE is the pivotal entrance exam for aspiring engineers targeting IITs and NITs. While both rely on JEE scores, understanding the unique characteristics of each institution is crucial for effective exam preparation and successful admissions.
Role of JEE Exam in Entering IITs
- Two-Stage Selection: Candidates must first pass JEE Main to be eligible for JEE Advanced.
- IIT admissions are solely based on JEE Advanced scores.
- High Competition: The admission process is highly competitive, with JEE Advanced known for its difficult questions and strict cut-offs.
Role of JEE Exam in Entering NITs:
- Examination Process: Admission is determined exclusively by JEE Main scores.
- JEE Main scores directly determine seat allocation in NIT undergraduate programs.
- Simplified Process: NIT admissions require only JEE Main, making the process less complex compared to IITs.
In conclusion, the JEE examination plays a vital role in gaining admission to both IITs and NITs. Admission to IITs is more competitive, requiring scores from both JEE Main and JEE Advanced, while NITs rely solely on JEE Main scores. This emphasises the need to perform well in both exams for students aspiring to pursue a B.Tech. degree at these esteemed institutions.
