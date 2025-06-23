Difference Between IITs and NITs: Highlights, Admission Process, Exams, Rank, Seats and Other Details

IITs and NITs are both highly regarded in engineering education, but key distinctions exist between them. These differences are particularly evident in their admission procedures and the varying importance of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in the selection process. This article examines the differences between IITs and NITs, with a major focus on their admission processes and the significant role the JEE plays in determining entry into these institutions. Also check: Apart from IITs and IIMs, This College also Boasts 100% Campus Placement, with Rs 1 crore Salary Packages

Difference Between IITs and NITs IITs and NITs are India's premier engineering institutions, each with unique strengths. IITs, renowned globally, are considered the pinnacle of Indian engineering education. Admission to IITs is highly competitive, requiring students to excel in both JEE Main and JEE Advanced. NITs are also highly regarded, especially within India, offering excellent engineering and technology education. Admission primarily relies on the JEE Main, which is competitive but generally less demanding than JEE Advanced.

IITs vs NITs: Highlights Established in the 1950s to cultivate world-class engineering and technology education, the IITs have grown to 23 institutions across India. Each IIT is renowned for its academic excellence and fosters a vibrant research environment.

IITs offer diverse academic programs at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels across various engineering and technology disciplines. Admission to these prestigious institutions is primarily determined by performance in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, which follows the JEE Main exam. NITs, established in the late 1950s and 1960s, were created to offer high-quality engineering education across India. Currently, 31 NITs are operational nationwide, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in various engineering and technology disciplines. Admission to these institutes is primarily based on the JEE Main exam.