The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981 are regulatory functions and structural frameworks of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs). These are legislative frameworks to combat ecological degradation, protect public health and ensure sustainable development.

The Water( Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974

The Water Act of 1974 is India’s first comprehensive legislation which aimed at maintaining and restoring the water quality, aquatic resources including streams, wells and coastal waters.

The Act was established after a resolution was passed by state government under Article 252 of the Constitution.