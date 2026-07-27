GK Quiz on Motion: How Well Do You Know Speed, Velocity and Acceleration?

Motion is one of the most important topics of Science especially for school students. We see motion everyday, be it a bus moving down a road or a ball rolling on the floor. It is one of the most basic ideas in Physics and learning about it can help us understand how the world around us works. This quiz below is quite helpful for students of Class 9 and 10th who are studying this topic in school as well as also helps to increase your knowledge about the concept. GK Quiz on Motion Question 1: What is the SI unit of speed? A) Kilometre per hour B) Metre per second C) Newton D) Miles per hour Answer: B) Explanation: Speed is the distance that is covered by an object per unit time that is why its SI unit is Metre per second which is also written as m/s. Question 2: What is the name of the shortest path between the starting point and end point of an object?

A) Displacement B) Speed C) Distance D) Velocity Answer: A) Explanation: It is a straight line that directly points from the start position to the end position. However displacement only marks the direct path and not the route taken. Question 3: Which of the following is an example of vector quantity? A) Speed B) Time C) Acceleration D) Distance Answer: C)

Explanation: Vector quantity simply means a physical measurement that has both magnitude and a direction. That is why acceleration is an example of vector quantity. Question 4: What is the SI unit for acceleration? A) km/h B) m²/s C) m/s D) m/s² Answer: D) Explanation: Acceleration is the rate of change of velocity as per time. Question 5: When does an object have an uniform motion? A) When it covers unequal distances in equal time B) When it covers equal distances in equal time

C) When it is at rest D) When the speed of the object keeps on changing Answer: B) Explanation: In uniform motion an object has to travel equal distances in equal time Question 6: What does the area under a velocity time graph shows?

A) Distance B) Acceleration C) Velocity D) Displacement Answer: A)

Explanation: The area under the velocity time graph shows the total distance that is covered by an object. Question 7: What is the value of acceleration of a car that is moving with uniform motion? A) Positive B) Negative C) Zero D) Infinite Answer: C) Explanation: When velocity is not changing with time then there is no acceleration so it remains zero. Question 8: What is the equation that is used to find final velocity if initial velocity, acceleration and time are already known? A) v = u + at