Gulveer Singh Creates History, Becomes First Indian Athlete to Win Two Medals at One Commonwealth Games
India's Gulveer Singh became the first Indian athlete to win two medals at one Commonwealth Games. Check his record-breaking run.
Indian distance running has witnessed history at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Gulveer Singh has made the nation proud winning the bronze medal in the men's 5000m at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.
He became the first Indian athlete to win two track medals at a single edition of the Games.
Gulveer won the 10,000m earlier and added 5,000 bronze medal on 1 August 2026.
This article covers his performances, career journey, records, and why this double medal feat is historic.
Gulveer Singh's Historic Double at a Glance
In the 5000 metre race, Gulveer came third and he finished behind Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang of Kenya, who won gold medal in the event with a time of 13:23.61. Australia's Ky Robinson, took the silver medal with a time of 13:24.70. Here is a brief overview of his medals:
|
Event
|
Medal
|
Result
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Men's 10,000m
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Silver
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Men's 5000m
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Bronze
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13:24.95
Why Is Gulveer Singh's Achievement Historic?
Gulveer is now the first Indian athlete to win two athletics medals in the same Commonwealth Games. This is the first time an athlete has won two medals in one single season of Commonwealth Games for India.
Moreover, this bronze also marked India's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 5000m. Before Gulveer's performance, no Indian track and field athlete ever won two medals in the same Commonwealth Games.
Who is Gulveer Singh?
Gulveer Singh serves in the Indian Army and he is a Naib Subedar. He was born in Sirsa and became Asia's leading long-distance runner in 2025. He took that title as he won double gold medals in the 5000m and 10,000m at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea.
Moreover, Gulveer is also holding the Indian national records in the 5000m, 10,000m, one mile, and half marathon.
Gulveer also won a bronze medal in the men's 10,000m at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, and claimed another bronze at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok.
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