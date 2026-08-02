Gulveer Singh Creates History, Becomes First Indian Athlete to Win Two Medals at One Commonwealth Games

Indian distance running has witnessed history at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Gulveer Singh has made the nation proud winning the bronze medal in the men's 5000m at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

He became the first Indian athlete to win two track medals at a single edition of the Games.

Gulveer won the 10,000m earlier and added 5,000 bronze medal on 1 August 2026.

This article covers his performances, career journey, records, and why this double medal feat is historic.

Gulveer Singh's Historic Double at a Glance

In the 5000 metre race, Gulveer came third and he finished behind Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang of Kenya, who won gold medal in the event with a time of 13:23.61. Australia's Ky Robinson, took the silver medal with a time of 13:24.70. Here is a brief overview of his medals: