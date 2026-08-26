Is Today a Bank Holiday? Check State-Wise Bank Holiday List for August 2026

Banks are closed in several states today because of the regional festivals, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi and Onam. This bank holiday is not applicable for the whole country. So, bank branches in some states will remain open as per normal schedule.

The next bank holiday will be on Friday, August 28, for the occasion of Raksha Bandhan/Pang-Lhabsol/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi in some states. Customers planning a visit must see the bank holiday list of their states before going to the branch. As these festivals are regional celebration, the holiday schedule may differ for each state.

Banks Closed in These States Today

Physical branches of banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, are closed in several regions.

Here's the list of places where banks are closed today due to Onam and Eid: