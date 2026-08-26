Is Today a Bank Holiday? Check State-Wise Bank Holiday List for August 2026
Banks are closed in several states today, August 26, for regional festivalsEid-e-Milad-un-Nabi and Onam. Check the state-wise closure list, online banking services and upcoming bank holidays, including Raksha Bandhan.
Banks are closed in several states today because of the regional festivals, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi and Onam. This bank holiday is not applicable for the whole country. So, bank branches in some states will remain open as per normal schedule.
The next bank holiday will be on Friday, August 28, for the occasion of Raksha Bandhan/Pang-Lhabsol/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi in some states. Customers planning a visit must see the bank holiday list of their states before going to the branch. As these festivals are regional celebration, the holiday schedule may differ for each state.
Banks Closed in These States Today
Physical branches of banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, are closed in several regions.
Here's the list of places where banks are closed today due to Onam and Eid:
|
Region
|
States / Union Territories (UTs) Where Banks Are Closed
|
North & East
|
Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir
|
West & Central
|
Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh
|
South & East
|
Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Manipur
It is advised to check the holiday status of their specific city or state before visiting a bank branch.
Will Online Banking Services Continue?
Even if physical bank branches are closed, customers can continue to use digital banking services. These include:
- ATM cash withdrawals and deposits will work regardless of the bank closure.
- You will not be stuck, as UPI payments through apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm
- Internet banking and Mobile banking applications will work as they always do
- The process of IMPS, NEFT and RTGS money transfers will also be completed
Most regular banking activities can still be completed online without visiting a branch.
Will the banks be closed on Rakshabandhan 2026? Upcoming Bank Holidays in August
With August drawing to a close, very few bank holidays are left. The next bank holiday is Friday, August 28, 2026. Raksha Bandhan, Pang-Lhabsol and Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi will be observed as bank holiday in select states and cities. All bank branches outside will work normaly.
Holidays In August 2026
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion
|
Closure Status
|
August 26, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi / Onam
|
Selected states
|
August 28, 2026
|
Friday
|
Raksha Bandhan / Pang-Lhabsol / Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi
|
Selected states
|
August 29, 2026
|
Saturday
|
Fifth Saturday
|
Banks open
|
August 30, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly holiday
|
Banks closed nationwide
Where will the banks remain close?
|
Region
|
States / Cities Where Banks Are Closed
|
Occasion / Reason
|
North & Central India
|
Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow, Kanpur), Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal), Rajasthan (Jaipur), Uttarakhand (Dehradun), Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar, Jammu)
|
Raksha Bandhan & Regional Observances
|
West & East India
|
Gujarat (Ahmedabad), Chhattisgarh, Sikkim (Gangtok)
|
Raksha Bandhan & Regional Observances
|
South India
|
Kerala (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)
|
Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi & Ayyankali Jayanthi
All the banks will remain open on Saturday, August 29, as it is a regular fifth Saturday of the month. Customers and students planning to visit a bank are advised to check their local holiday schedule in advance for Rakshabandhan 2026.
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