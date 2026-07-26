Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: Complete List of Operations During the 1999 Kargil War

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on 26 July of every year to commemorate India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War and honour the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces. The success of the war was result of several coordinated military operations led by the Indian Armed Forces. On the eve of the 27th anniversary of the Kargil War, in this article we will learn about India’s major operations during the war Why is Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated every year on 26 July? Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on 26 July to commemorate India’s military victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. On this day Indian military successfully concluded Operation Vijay by evicting all Pakistani intruders and regular troops from illegally occupied peaks, ridge lines and outposts on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kargil district of Ladakh.

The day honours the sacrifice of hundreds of Indian soldiers who laid down their lives to protect the nation's sovereignty. What was the Kargil War? A Brief Background Kargil War was an armed conflit fought between Indian and Pakitan between May and July 1999 in the high altitude mountains of Kargil, Jammu and Kashmir. The conflict was precipitated by a Pakistan Army named as Operation Badar where Palistani troops and paramilitary forces secretly crossed the LoC and occupied winter abandoned Indian defensive posts. When Indian patrols discovered these entrenched positions in early May 1999. It triggered a fierce localised war and led to the Kargil War. Complete List of Operations during Kargil War Operation Name Armed Force Objective Outcome Operation Vijay Indian Army mobilise ground troops, cleared enemy infiltrators and recaptured all peaks along the LoC recaptured strategic heights including Tiger hill and Tololing. Operation Safed Sagar Indian Air Force provided air support to ground troops and destroyed enemy logistics lines and bunkers. distroy enemy supply chains and neutralised high altitude strongholds Operation Talwar Indian Navy a strategic naval blockade in Arabian Sea and pressure on Karachi Port. Choked Pakistan's maritime trade routes and fuel supplies Operation Rakshak Indian Army / Paramilitary counter terrorism and internal security grid maintenance in J&K prevented terror escalation in hinterland.

Operation Vijay Operation Vijay was India's largest military offensive in Kargil War. It was launched on 10 May 1999 after the largee sclae intrusions by Pakistan. Operation Vijay's main objective was to mobilise around 20000 troops to isolate intrusion zone, cut off the enemy's line of supply and reclaim every captured ridge line overlooking Srinagar-Leh National Highway (NH 1). The major battles fought during Operation Vijay

Battle of Tololing It was led by the Indian Army's 2 Rajputana Rifles and recaptured fortified Tololing peak on 13 June 1999. Battle of Tiger Hill It was a multi-pronged assault executed on 4 July 1999 to recapture Point 5140. Battle of Point 4875 at Batra top French engagement led by the 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles to secure a peak over Drass.

Operation Vijay's achievements included recapturing all major peaks like Tiger Hill, Tololing and Point 4875. It helped in re-establishing territorial integrity along the Line of Control. Where India lost 407 military personnel and over 600 wounded during the campaign. Operation Talwar Operation Talwar was the Indian Navy's strategic Naval Blockade against Pakistan. While the fighting raged in the mountains, the Indian Navy launched Operation Talwar in the Arabian Sea: Arabian sea deployment in the Western fleet deployed major combatants, submarines and aircraft carriers near international shipping lanes. It put Pakistan's Karachi port under strategic threat, restricting its oil and cargo shipments. It created fuel and commodity shortages within Pakistan and restricted its wartime endurance. It became part of strategic deterrence discouraging Pakistan from escalating the conflict into a full-scale maritime or all-out war.

Operation Safed Sagar Operation Safed Sagar was led by Indian Air force which changed course of the war. It was launched on 26 May 1999. It was the first large scale deployment of air power in a high-altitude Himalayan conflict zone. During the Operation Safed Sagar Indian Air Force used MiG-21, MiG-27, Mirage-200, and Laser-Guuded Bombs (LGBs). India’s Air helped to maintain total dominance over the war area, cutting off enemy supply routes and forcing regular Pakistani troops into isolated, demoralized positions. Other Operations and Intelligence Missions Operation Rakshak kept internal counter-insurgency grid active across Jammu and Kashmir to prevent diversionary terror strikes.

Operation Meghdoot was established during Operation Meghdoot Siachen, 1984. But its lessons and logistics networks provided foundational experience for high-altitude survival, clothing and mountain warfare logistics.

Timeline of Major Operations During the War (May-July 1999) In early May 1999, l ocal shepherds and army patrols detect intruders inKargil Dras sector of Ladakh. In 10 May 1999, Indian Army launches o peration vijay . In 26 May 1999, Indian Air Force launches o peration safed sagar . In 13 June 1999, Indian forces capture Tololing peak. In 4 July 1999, Tiger hill recaptured by indian troops through diplomatic intervention which led to Pakistan's withdrawal commitment. In 11 July 1999, retreat of remaining intruders begins. In 26 July 1999, Kargil War officially declared closed and Kargil Vijay Diwas established. Kargil War is example of how Indian armed forces worked together to secure victory. Where Indian army bore brunt of the direct frontal assaults under blistering artillery fire and the Air Force provided psychological and physical destruction of enemy supply nodes, bunkers and communication hubs where artillery could not reach.