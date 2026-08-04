List of Repo Rate Changes in the 21st Century (2001- 2026)

Repo rate is the most important factor for determining the interest rate for home loan EMI, fixed deposits returns. There has been wide fluctuations in the repo rate since it was officially made the part of Liquidity Adjustment Facility in the year 2000.

Let us explore the complete list of Repo rate changes that has taken place since the year 2001 till 2026.

Repo Rate Changes from 2001 to 2026

The following table shows the repo rate fluctuations from the year 2001 to 2026.