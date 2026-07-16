16 Years Without Eating Food Or Water: This is the Longest Hunger Strike Both in India and the World

Sonam Wangchuk, a renowned education reformer from Ladakh who is also a climate activist, started an indefinite hunger strike on 28th June 2026 at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

Earlier hunger strikes have taken place by him, focusing on environmental concerns as well as the autonomy in Ladakh. However, this hunger strike was related to the issue of national education.

He became part of the movement conducted by students in the name of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the wake of cheating and paper leaks in several competitive examinations like NEET-UG.

In the last 18 days, he had only consumed salty water, and because of that, his health deteriorated very badly. He lost 9 kg with depletion in muscle mass, along with low blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

He was medically checked continuously. However, did you know there is one such severe hunger strike in the world that continued for 16 years? One of the longest hunger strikes took place in India from 2000 to 2016. Let’s learn about it.