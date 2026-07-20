Millions around the world watched on their television screens as the Moon landing in July 1969 happened. NASA had done it. That day as part of the Apollo 11 mission it was the first time in history that human beings were taken to the surface of the Moon. It was also the first time that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped on the moon and Michael Collins orbited above. But how much do you remember about this historic moon landing mission of NASA after almost five decades? Let's find out. 10 Moon Landing Quiz Questions with Answers Grab a pen and paper or simply keep track of your choices in your head. Let's see if you can achieve a perfect score in this moon landing quiz! Q1. What was the name of the lunar module that landed on the Moon during the Apollo 11 mission? A) Columbia B) Eagle C) Enterprise

D) Odyssey Correct Answer: B) Eagle Explanation: Apollo 11 included two spacecraft components - the Command Module Columbia and the Lunar Module Eagle - used by the crew. It was only the Eagle that descended to touch the Moon. Q2. Which astronaut remained in orbit around the Moon while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the surface? A) Michael Collins B) Jim Lovell C) Alan Shepard D) Pete Conrad Correct Answer: A) Michael Collins Explanation: Michael Collins stayed behind to pilot the Command Module Columbia alone in lunar orbit to maintain crucial communications when his crewmates dropped down to the moon surface below. Q3. In which lunar region did the Apollo 11 lunar module land? A) Sea of Serenity B) Ocean of Storms C) Sea of Tranquillity D) Crater Copernicus Correct Answer: C) Sea of Tranquillity

Explanation: The Eagle touched down in the Mare Tranquillitatis. It is commonly known as the Sea of Tranquillity. NASA chose this flat and smooth basaltic plain to minimise landing hazards. Q4. What year did the historic Apollo 11 Moon landing take place? A) 1967 B) 1969 C) 1971 D) 1972 Correct Answer: B) 1969 Explanation: The historic landing occurred on July 20, 1969. This space mission fulfilled President John F. Kennedy's ambitious national goal of landing a man on the Moon surface before the end of 1960s era. Q5. What were Neil Armstrong's famous first words upon stepping onto the lunar surface? A) "The Eagle has landed." B) "Beautiful, beautiful. Magnificent desolation." C) "Here men from the planet Earth first set foot." D) "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Correct Answer: D) "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

Explanation: Armstrong spoke these iconic words as his left boot pressed into the lunar soil. It was broadcast live to hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Q6. How many people have walked on the Moon in total across all NASA missions? A) 2 B) 6 C) 12 D) 18 Correct Answer: C) 12 Explanation: A total of twelve individuals have walked on the Moon. All twelve were American astronauts who participated in six successful Apollo landing missions from 1969 to 1972. Q7. Which Apollo mission was famously forced to abort its Moon landing after an oxygen tank exploded on the way there? A) Apollo 9 B) Apollo 12 C) Apollo 13 D) Apollo 15 Correct Answer: C) Apollo 13 Explanation: Apollo 13 suffered a catastrophic oxygen tank explosion en route to the Moon in April 1970. Thanks to incredible teamwork and quick engineering that the crew orbited around the Moon and safely returned home.

Q8. What type of engine fuel did the Apollo Saturn V rocket's first stage primarily burn alongside liquid oxygen? A) Hydrogen gas B) Rocket grade kerosene (RP-1) C) Solid propellant D) Hydrazine Correct Answer: B) Rocket grade kerosene (RP-1) Explanation: The huge first stage of the Saturn V rocket burned a highly refined form of kerosene called RP-1 along with liquid oxygen to generate the immense thrust required to escape Earth's gravity. Q9. Who was the last person to step off the Moon's surface during the Apollo 17 mission in 1972? A) Gene Cernan B) Harrison Schmitt C) Alan Bean D) John Young Correct Answer: A) Gene Cernan Explanation: Commander Gene Cernan was the last human to step off the lunar surface in December 1972 before the Apollo program officially drew to a close. Q10. Approximately how long did Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin spend walking outside on the Moon during their single excursion?