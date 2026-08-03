Types of Money Supply: Difference Between M0, M1, M2, M3, and M4 Explained

Money supply is the total amount of money circulating in an economy at a particular time. It includes currency held by the public, deposits in banks and other liquid financial assets that can be instantly used for payments. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) categorises money supply into five monetary aggregates such as M0, M1, M2, M3, and M4.

These measures help monitor economic activity, control inflation and implement monetary policy based on the liquidity of financial assets. M3 is considered Broad Money and is used as an indicator for measuring money supply in India. A money supply helps to maintain price stability, control inflation, support economic growth, ensure adequate liquidity in the banking system and influence borrowing and lending rates The Reserve Bank of India publishes data on different monetary aggregates to assess liquidity conditions in the economy. These indicators help determine whether there is too much or too little money in circulation. It helps the RBI to guide decisions related to interest rates, inflation and economic growth.

Types of Money Supply in India The RBI classifies money supply into five categories based on liquidity. M0: Reserve Money (High-Powered Money) M0 is also known as Reserve Money or Monetary base. It represents the total amount of currency issued by the RBI. M0 includes currency in circulation, bankers' deposits with RBI and other deposits with RBI. M0 is important because it forms the foundation of the banking system because commercial banks create additional money through lending based on these reserves. M0 = Currency + Bankers' Deposits with RBI + Other Deposits with RBIVery HighMonetary Base M1: Narrow Money M1 is the most liquid form of money since it consists of assets that can be immediately used for transactions. M1 includes currency with the public, demand deposits with banks (savings and current accounts) and other deposits with RBI.

M1: M0 (excluding bankers' reserves) + Demand Deposits with high daily transactions Features of M1 are the highest liquidity after cash. It is used for day-to-day transactions. It indicates readily available purchasing power. M2: Money Supply Including Savings Deposits in Post Office M2 is known as broader than M1. M2 includes all components of M1, savings deposits with post office savings banks M2: M1 + Post Office Savings Deposits with post office savings banks The importance is that it reflects additional liquid savings available with households outside the commercial banking system. M3: Broad Money M3 is the most commonly used measure of money supply in India. M3 includes all components of M1, time deposits (fixed deposits and recurring deposits) with banks M3 = M1 + Time deposits with banks M3 is important since time deposits account for a significant portion of bank deposits. M3 provides the most comprehensive picture of money available in the economy.

The RBI primarily monitors M3 while framing monetary policy because it reflects overall liquidity and credit conditions. M4: Broadest Measure of Money Supply M4 is the widest measure of money supply. M4 includes all components of M3 and total post office deposits (excluding National Savings Certificates) M4 = M3 + Total post office deposits (excluding National Savings Certificates) + Lowest among aggregates+ Broad Economic Analysis The importance is that M4 captures the broadest level of financial savings available in the economy. Money Supply Pyramid money supply hierarchy arranged from liquid to least liquid: M0 > M1 > M2 > M3 > M4 Least Broad → Most Broad M0 → M1 → M2 → M3 → M4 As we move from M0 to M4: the coverage increases and liquidity decreases Importance of Monetary Aggregates Monetary aggregates help the RBI and the government to:

Measure liquidity in the economy

Formulate monetary policy

Monitor inflation

Forecast economic growth

Regulate credit expansion

Assess financial stability