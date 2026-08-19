What is Sensex? A Simple Guide to Track the Indian Stock Market Indices

The stock market has an important role to play in a country's economy and Sensex is one of the major indicators of the Indian financial market. Sensex, i.e. Stock Exchange Sensitive Index, is made up of 30 leading companies listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The companies belong to various sectors of the economy. Sensex is known as the barometer of the Indian stock market as it represents the market performance.

What is the BSE?

Located on Dalal Street, in Mumbai, the BSE is the oldest stock exchange in Asia. The BSE was founded in 1875 and serves as a hub for Indian financial markets. Investors can trade in the regulated market and purchase items such as shares, bonds and other financial instruments on the BSE. Thousands of companies are listed on the BSE. However, the Sensex tracks 30 of the biggest companies in the BSE. These companies are deemed to be financially well-established and their performance helps to signify the performance of the Indian stock market.