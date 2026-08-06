What is the Capital of Jharkhand? Know its History, Location and Interesting Facts

Ranchi was chosen as its capital mainly because it was already an important administrative centre during British rule. Moreover, this city was even used as the summer capital of Bihar in earlier times because of its cool climate. Here is a brief overview of the city:

Ranchi is the capital of Jharkhand. When Jharkhand was separated from Bihar on 15 November 2000, Ranchi was declared its capital city. This city is known for its pleasant weather, beautiful waterfalls and quality institutions. The article below covers Ranchi’s history, location and some interesting facts.

What is the History of Ranchi?

In the ancient times, the region that includes present day Ranchi was home to the Munda and Oraon tribes. This whole forested area was known to the Aryans as "Jharkhand," which means "land of forests." The area was ruled by local tribal chiefs.

When British rule was established in the nation , the East India Company gained control of this region as part of Bihar and Orissa after 1765. The old district here was called Lohardaga. In 1899, its name was changed to Ranchi. The British later developed Ranchi due to its cool and pleasant climate and that is how it became the summer capital of Bihar.

Jharkhand was formed in 2000 and Ranchi was declared as the capital soon after. Since then it has grown rapidly.

Educational Institutions in Ranchi