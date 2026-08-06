What is the Capital of Jharkhand? Know its History, Location and Interesting Facts
Looking for the capital of Jharkhand? Check the correct answer and learn about its history, geography and unique features.
Ranchi is the capital of Jharkhand. When Jharkhand was separated from Bihar on 15 November 2000, Ranchi was declared its capital city. This city is known for its pleasant weather, beautiful waterfalls and quality institutions. The article below covers Ranchi’s history, location and some interesting facts.
Ranchi at a Glance
Ranchi was chosen as its capital mainly because it was already an important administrative centre during British rule. Moreover, this city was even used as the summer capital of Bihar in earlier times because of its cool climate. Here is a brief overview of the city:
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Particular
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Details
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State
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Jharkhand
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Status
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Capital city
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District
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Ranchi
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Formed as capital
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15 November 2000
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Municipal area
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175.12 sq km
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Population (city, 2011 Census)
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10,73,427
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Nickname
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City of Waterfalls
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Located on
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Chota Nagpur Plateau
What is the History of Ranchi?
In the ancient times, the region that includes present day Ranchi was home to the Munda and Oraon tribes. This whole forested area was known to the Aryans as "Jharkhand," which means "land of forests." The area was ruled by local tribal chiefs.
When British rule was established in the nation , the East India Company gained control of this region as part of Bihar and Orissa after 1765. The old district here was called Lohardaga. In 1899, its name was changed to Ranchi. The British later developed Ranchi due to its cool and pleasant climate and that is how it became the summer capital of Bihar.
Jharkhand was formed in 2000 and Ranchi was declared as the capital soon after. Since then it has grown rapidly.
Educational Institutions in Ranchi
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Institution
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Type
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Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra (BIT Mesra)
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Engineering and technology
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Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi (IIM Ranchi)
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Management
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Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)
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Medical college and hospital
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National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL)
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Law
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Central University of Jharkhand
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General university
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National Institute of Foundry and Forge Technology (NIFFT)
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Engineering and technology
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Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP)
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Medical and mental health studies
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St. Xavier's College, Ranchi
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Arts, science and commerce
Interesting Facts About Ranchi
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Ranchi is known as the "City of Waterfalls" because of the many waterfalls around it such as Hundru Falls, Dassam Falls, Jonha Falls and Panchghagh Falls.
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The highest waterfall in Jharkhand is Hundru Falls which is formed by the Subarnarekha River, drops from a height of about 98 metres.
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Famous Indian cricketer M.S. Dhoni belongs to Ranchi, and the city has produced many other sports talents in hockey and football as well.
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Subarnarekha River: The city is built primarily along the basin of the Subarnarekha River.
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Highest Flag Post: Pahari Mandir in Ranchi once held the record for the tallest monumental flagpole in India. It stood at 293 feet tall and hoists a massive 66x99 foot national flag.
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