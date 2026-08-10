Flag Hoisting vs Flag Unfurling: Check All the Differences Here!

Many people think flag hoisting and flag unfurling mean the same thing. Both ceremonies involve raising the national flag of India with honour, but they are performed differently, happen on different national holidays, and carry distinct meanings.

And have you ever wondered why the term “flag hoisting” is used on Independence Day and “flag unfurling” is used on Republic Day?

Flag hoisting and flag unfurling are two different techniques used to display a flag. In this article, we will take a look at the differences between flag hoisting and flag unfurling.

What is Flag Hoisting?

Flag hoisting happens on Independence Day (August 15).