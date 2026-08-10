Flag Hoisting vs Flag Unfurling: Check All the Differences Here!

What is the Difference between Flag Hoisting and Flag Unfurling in India?
Learn the key differences between flag hoisting and flag unfurling in India, including their meaning, process, and why they are observed on Independence Day and Republic Day.
Many people think flag hoisting and flag unfurling mean the same thing. Both ceremonies involve raising the national flag of India with honour, but they are performed differently, happen on different national holidays, and carry distinct meanings.
And have you ever wondered why the term “flag hoisting” is used on Independence Day and “flag unfurling” is used on Republic Day?
Flag hoisting and flag unfurling are two different techniques used to display a flag. In this article, we will take a look at the differences between flag hoisting and flag unfurling.
What is Flag Hoisting?
Flag hoisting happens on Independence Day (August 15).
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Flag hoisting, on the other hand, refers to the process of raising a flag up a flagpole or mast.
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This is typically done with a flagpole halyard, which is a rope or cable used to raise and lower the flag.
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The flag is attached to the halyard and then pulled up the flagpole to the top.
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This process is often accompanied by a flag-raising ceremony, in which a military or civilian honour guard raises the flag while a band plays the national anthem.
What is Flag Unfurling?
Flag unfurling happens on Republic Day (January 26).
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Flag unfurling refers to the process of unfurling or unveiling a flag that has been folded or rolled up.
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This is typically done by attaching the flag to a rope and then pulling the rope to unfurl the flag.
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This process is often used for large flags that are too big to be hoisted up a flagpole or for flags that are being displayed indoors or in a parade.
Difference between Flag Unfurling and Flag Hoisting
These two terms are often used interchangbale at public speaking, but the placement of the flag reveals the major difference between unfurling and hoisting.
On Independence Day, the national flag is raised, tied, and placed at the base of the pole. The tricolour is then raised and hoisted by the Prime Minister in recognition of the current historical occasion.
On Republic Day, however, the flag is raised and tied at the top of the pole, not closed. It is unfolded by the President without being pulled (since it is already at the top).
Flag Unfurling vs Flag Hoisting: At a Glance
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Flag Unfurling
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Flag Hoisting
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Unfolding a folded or rolled-up flag
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Raising a flag up a flagpole or mast
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Typically done by attaching the flag to a rope and pulling the rope to unfurl the flag
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Typically done with a flagpole halyard; raise the flag from bottom to top
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Used for large flags that are too big to be hoisted or for flags being displayed indoors or in a parade
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Commonly used for flags displayed indoors, in parades, and for standard flag-hoisting ceremonies
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Often associated with ceremonial activities and events, such as Republic Day in India.
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Often accompanied by a flag-raising ceremony, with a military or civilian honour guard and the national anthem
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Typically the flag is already at the top, and the process involves unfolding (unfurling) it
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The flag is initially at the base of the pole, and it is raised to the top during the hoisting process
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President or designated official for ceremonial unfurling events
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Prime Minister or designated official for flag hoisting ceremonies
So, the national flag is hoisted on Independence Day by the Prime Minister. It is pulled from bottom to top and then tied. On the other hand, the national flag is unfurled on Republic Day by the President. Since the flag is already at the top, it is only unfurled (unfolded).
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.