India Post GDS Salary 2026: Check BPM & ABPMs In-Hand Salary & Other Allowances
India Post GDS Salary 2026: BPM earns approximately Rs. 1,44,000 to Rs. 3,52,560, while ABPM/Dak Sevak earns approximately Rs. 1,20,000 to Rs. 2,93,640, based on monthly TRCA slabs. Check this article to know complete salary structure along with Dearness Allowance, annual increments, and other benefits added.
Key Points
- India Post GDS recruitment notification released on Aug 27, 2026 for 28,740 vacancies.
- Registration for GDS posts begins Jan 31, 2026, for various positions.
- GDS salaries range from Rs 10,000-24,470 (ABPM/GDS) to Rs 12,000-29,380 (BPM).
India Post GDS Salary 2026: India Post has released the recruitment notification today, 27 August 2026. Along with the notification, salary details have been released for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts, including Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak, as part of the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026, which was announced for 28,740 vacancies, with registration starting on January 31.
Candidates selected for these posts receive a monthly salary in the form of Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA), along with Dearness Allowance and other benefits. For ABPM and GDS posts, the pay ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470, while for BPM posts, it ranges from Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380 per month. This article gives the complete India Post GDS salary structure, pay scale, and benefits for 2026.
India Post GDS Salary Structure 2026
The salary for Gramin Dak Sevaks is not a fixed pay scale like regular government employees.
Instead, it is paid as Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA), which increases every year with a 3% annual increment as per GDS Rules. Dearness Allowance (DA) is also added on top of the TRCA, and this is revised by the Government of India from time to time.
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Post
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Monthly TRCA
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Annual Salary (Approx)
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BPM
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Rs 12,000 - Rs 29,380
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Rs 1,44,000 - Rs 3,52,560
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ABPM/DAK Sevak
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Rs 10,000 - Rs 24,470
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Rs 1,20,000 - Rs 2,93,640
Apart from the basic TRCA, selected candidates also get additional allowances and social security benefits, such as GDS Gratuity and benefits under the Service Discharge Benefit Scheme (SDBS).
India Post GDS Salary In-Hand 2026
The in-hand salary of a GDS employee depends on the TRCA slab, Dearness Allowance, and other applicable deductions. While the basic TRCA starts from Rs. 10,000 for ABPM/Dak Sevak and Rs. 12,000 for BPM, the actual in-hand amount after adding DA is generally higher than the basic figure. The salary also increases gradually with the 3% annual increment, meaning long-serving GDS employees earn more than freshers at entry level.
India Post GDS Salary 2026: Job Profile and Perks
Gramin Dak Sevaks perform important postal duties at the grassroots level, including:
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Delivery and booking of mail, money orders, and parcels
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Sale of stamps and postal stationery
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Handling small savings schemes and banking transactions
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Maintaining accounts and records of the branch post office
Perks and Benefits:
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Annual increment of 3% on TRCA
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Dearness Allowance revised periodically
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GDS Gratuity on completion of service
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Service Discharge Benefit Scheme (SDBS) for retirement benefits
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Permanent nature of engagement with long-term job security
Also check,India Post GDS Eligibility 2026: Check Educational Qualification, Age Limit, and Requirements
India Post GDS Promotion and Career Growth
GDS employees are not stuck at entry level forever. Over time, they get opportunities to grow within the postal department, such as:
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Promotion from Dak Sevak/ABPM to BPM based on vacancy and performance
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Eligibility to apply for Postal Assistant (PA) and other departmental posts through internal exams
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Absorption into regular postal cadre after completing a set number of years of service, subject to rules
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Increased TRCA slab and allowances with seniority and annual increments
Also Check: UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com