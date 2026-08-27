India Post GDS Salary 2026: Check BPM & ABPMs In-Hand Salary & Other Allowances

Key Points India Post GDS recruitment notification released on Aug 27, 2026 for 28,740 vacancies.

Registration for GDS posts begins Jan 31, 2026, for various positions.

GDS salaries range from Rs 10,000-24,470 (ABPM/GDS) to Rs 12,000-29,380 (BPM).

India Post GDS Salary 2026: India Post has released the recruitment notification today, 27 August 2026. Along with the notification, salary details have been released for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts, including Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak, as part of the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026, which was announced for 28,740 vacancies, with registration starting on January 31. Candidates selected for these posts receive a monthly salary in the form of Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA), along with Dearness Allowance and other benefits. For ABPM and GDS posts, the pay ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470, while for BPM posts, it ranges from Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380 per month. This article gives the complete India Post GDS salary structure, pay scale, and benefits for 2026.

India Post GDS Salary Structure 2026 The salary for Gramin Dak Sevaks is not a fixed pay scale like regular government employees. Instead, it is paid as Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA), which increases every year with a 3% annual increment as per GDS Rules. Dearness Allowance (DA) is also added on top of the TRCA, and this is revised by the Government of India from time to time. Post Monthly TRCA Annual Salary (Approx) BPM Rs 12,000 - Rs 29,380 Rs 1,44,000 - Rs 3,52,560 ABPM/DAK Sevak Rs 10,000 - Rs 24,470 Rs 1,20,000 - Rs 2,93,640 Apart from the basic TRCA, selected candidates also get additional allowances and social security benefits, such as GDS Gratuity and benefits under the Service Discharge Benefit Scheme (SDBS). India Post GDS Salary In-Hand 2026

The in-hand salary of a GDS employee depends on the TRCA slab, Dearness Allowance, and other applicable deductions. While the basic TRCA starts from Rs. 10,000 for ABPM/Dak Sevak and Rs. 12,000 for BPM, the actual in-hand amount after adding DA is generally higher than the basic figure. The salary also increases gradually with the 3% annual increment, meaning long-serving GDS employees earn more than freshers at entry level. India Post GDS Salary 2026: Job Profile and Perks Gramin Dak Sevaks perform important postal duties at the grassroots level, including: Delivery and booking of mail, money orders, and parcels

Sale of stamps and postal stationery

Handling small savings schemes and banking transactions

Maintaining accounts and records of the branch post office Perks and Benefits: Annual increment of 3% on TRCA

Dearness Allowance revised periodically

GDS Gratuity on completion of service

Service Discharge Benefit Scheme (SDBS) for retirement benefits

Permanent nature of engagement with long-term job security