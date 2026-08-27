India Post GDS Eligibility 2026: Check Educational Qualification, Age Limit, and Requirements
Check the detailed India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 eligibility criteria, including the educational qualifications, age limit, local language rules, and other important details.
The Department of Posts released the notification for the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026. This recruitment drive will cover positions such as Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak across multiple Postal circles across India. This recruitment drive offers an entry point into government services. Before submitting an application through the official website from August 31, 2026, till September 2, 2026, candidates should understand the eligibility criteria for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026.
Eligibility Criteria for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026
The Department of Posts will start the hiring process for the India Post GDS recruitment 2026 from August 31, 2026, as per the official notification. Interested candidates who want to apply for the Gramin Dak Sevak posts should make sure that they meet the set age limit and the educational qualifications. Given below are the eligibility criteria as set by the Department of Posts to apply for this government job hiring process:-
Age Limit for India GDS Recruitment 2026:-
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Age Limit
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Age Relaxation as per Government Rules
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Category
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Age Relaxation
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SC and ST
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5 years
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OBC
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3 years
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PwBD
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10 years
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EWS
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No age relaxation
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PwBD + OBC
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13 Years
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PwBD + SC and ST
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15 years
Educational Qualification for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026:-
The educational qualification for the India Post GDS recruitment 2026, as per the Department of Posts, is as follows:-
- Candidates should have class 10th (Matriculation) pass certificate with passing marks in Mathematics and English from a recognised school by the Government of India, State Board in India.
- Candidates should have studied the local language at least up to class 10th from a recognised board. Candidates should be able to show proficiency in reading, writing, and speaking the regional language.
- Candidates should have basic computer knowledge and training.
- Candidates should also know about cycling for field duties. Candidates are also required to have adequate secondary means of livelihood, as the GDS posts operate based on the Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) model.
Also check, India Post GDS Salary 2026: Check BPM & ABPMs In-Hand Salary & Other Allowances
What is the Selection Process for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026?
The selection process for the India Post GDS posts depends completely on a merit-based system based on the marks of Class 10th. Given below is the selection process of the India Post GDS recruitment 2026:-
- There is no written exam, interview or consideration given to higher educational qualifications during shortlisting.
- The merit list is compiled using the percentage score in Class 10th. For those school boards which issue the CGPA or letter grades, the formula of CGPA* 9.5 will be applied.
- Those candidates who make it to the merit list will have to show original certificates (educational mark sheets and certificates, caste certificates, proof of identity and computer training certificates) during the physical verification before the final engagement.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.