India Post GDS Eligibility 2026: Check Educational Qualification, Age Limit, and Requirements

The Department of Posts released the notification for the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026. This recruitment drive will cover positions such as Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak across multiple Postal circles across India. This recruitment drive offers an entry point into government services. Before submitting an application through the official website from August 31, 2026, till September 2, 2026, candidates should understand the eligibility criteria for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026.

Eligibility Criteria for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

The Department of Posts will start the hiring process for the India Post GDS recruitment 2026 from August 31, 2026, as per the official notification. Interested candidates who want to apply for the Gramin Dak Sevak posts should make sure that they meet the set age limit and the educational qualifications. Given below are the eligibility criteria as set by the Department of Posts to apply for this government job hiring process:-