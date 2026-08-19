The Nifty 50 is among the primary stock exchange indices in India. It represents the performance of 50 large and actively traded companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Since it includes companies from three diverse sectors such as banking, information technology, energy, consumer goods etc., the index is regarded as a symbol of the market performance of the Indian economy as a whole.

It is called the ‘heartbeat’ of the stock market as it represents the overall health of the market economy. As the Nifty 50 moves up or down, it easily portrays the overall mood of the investor and the general atmosphere of the economy.

How Does the Nifty 50 Work?

The Nifty 50 is calculated by using a simple but scientific method. It does not sum up simple stock prices. It uses market value and free-float shares to represent a true market activity.