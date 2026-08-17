Uttarakhand has always been famous for its mighty Himalayan ranges, its crystal-clear rivers, and its beautiful green valleys. It is situated in the northern part of India and can broadly be divided into two divisions called Kumaon and Garhwal. The latter division comprises seven districts such as Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Dehradun, and Uttarkashi. It is greatly appreciated for its rich spiritual temples, trekking, and culture. But do you know about an unusual town which is called ‘Gateway to Garhwal'? Let’s learn about the town that serves as the gateway to these mighty mountains.

Which Place Is Known As The 'Gateway To Garhwal'?

Kotdwara is renowned as the 'Gateway to Garhwal'. The earlier name of Kotdwara was Kootdwar, which meant the gate of the high hill. This place acts as the principal entrance for visitors arriving from the plains and moving to the Garhwal Himalayan ranges.