Which 3 States of India Touch 3 Different International Borders? Know Its Name Here

India is a land of many geographical surprises. While enjoying coffee in a cosy cafe amid serene green mountains, you are only minutes away from an international boundary! India shares its borders with many adjacent countries. However, have you heard that some states of India are so strategically located that they even share borders with three countries? If you happen to stand on the high passes in the northernmost part of India or in its northeastern region, you will find yourself in close proximity to various foreign territories. Have you heard of the famous “Chicken’s Neck", known as the Siliguri Corridor? Let us explore the geography of this phenomenon.

Which State of India Touches 3 International Borders?

There are three states in India that share borders with three neighbouring countries, namely Sikkim, West Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh.