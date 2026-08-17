Which 3 States of India Touch 3 Different International Borders? Know Its Name Here
Three Indian states share borders with three different foreign nations: Sikkim (Nepal, Bhutan, China), West Bengal (Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan), and Arunachal Pradesh (Bhutan, China, Myanmar). These strategic regions play a crucial role in India's international relations and defense.
India is a land of many geographical surprises. While enjoying coffee in a cosy cafe amid serene green mountains, you are only minutes away from an international boundary! India shares its borders with many adjacent countries. However, have you heard that some states of India are so strategically located that they even share borders with three countries? If you happen to stand on the high passes in the northernmost part of India or in its northeastern region, you will find yourself in close proximity to various foreign territories. Have you heard of the famous “Chicken’s Neck", known as the Siliguri Corridor? Let us explore the geography of this phenomenon.
Which State of India Touches 3 International Borders?
There are three states in India that share borders with three neighbouring countries, namely Sikkim, West Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh.
- Sikkim: It is situated in the eastern Himalayas. It is bordered by Nepal on the west, Bhutan on the east, and China (Tibet Autonomous Region) on the north. As per data from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the land area of Sikkim is merely 7,096 square kilometres; however, its geopolitical significance is immense.
- West Bengal: This eastern state borders Bangladesh on the east, Nepal on the northwest, and Bhutan on the north. In the case of West Bengal, it shares an extremely long border of 2,217 kilometres just with Bangladesh.
- Arunachal Pradesh: It is located in the extreme northeast part of India, and it is bordered by Bhutan on the west, China on the north, and Myanmar on the east. Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,126 km border with China, a 520 km border with Myanmar, and a 217 km border with Bhutan.
At a Glance:
To keep it simple for your exam preparation, here are the figures:
- Area of Sikkim = 7,096 sq km (Bordering Nepal, China, Bhutan)
- Length of the international border of West Bengal = ~2,500 km (Bordering Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan)
- Length of the border of Arunachal Pradesh = 1,863 km (1,126 km China, 520 km Myanmar, 217 km Bhutan)
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