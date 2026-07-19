Who is the Owner of McCain? The Canadian Family Behind the World's Most Famous Frozen Fries
Who is the owner of McCain? Know the Canadian family behind McCain Foods, the world’s leading frozen fries brand, along with its founders, history, and current ownership.
If you have opened up your fridge and pulled out a pack of frozen french fries there are high chances that you were holding a McCain product. From quick snacks at home to the fries served at your favourite restaurant, McCain has become one of the most loved brands in the world. However, have you ever wondered who was the mind behind the brand? How did McCain come to existence? Here is everything you need to know about this brand.
Who Was the Founder of McCain?
McCain Foods was founded by 4 brothers from Canada who were Wallace McCain, Harrison McCain, Robert McCain, and Andrew McCain. These men were sons of a farmer and used their family knowledge of agriculture and innovation to create something that the world never saw before.
It was year 1957 when these brothers opened the first production facility in their hometown which was Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada. Now it is one of the most known brands everywhere around the world.
Who is the Owner of McCain?
McCain still remains a privately owned company and it is retained by the McCain family. The company is not listed on any stock exchanges and the general public can’t buy its shares. It is one of the very few billion-dollar food companies in the world that is still fully owned and controlled by the founding family.
How Did McCain Come to India?
McCain entered the Indian food market in the year 1998 through its Indian company known as McCain Foods India. This company is also directly owned by McCain Foods too. However, there is a potato processing factory that is established in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
It was the year 2007 when McCain launched their first product in the Indian market which were fries and they were followed by Smiles that are now a favourite of many Indian households. Many other products such as Aloo Tikki and Mini Samosa were later introduced by the brand due to the demand of the Indian palette.
Who is the CEO of McCain?
Max Koeune is the President and CEO of McCain Foods and James Scott McCain currently serves as the Chairman of the company. The family is still involved in the day-to-day operations even after so many years and this shows how dedicated they are towards the legacy that was left behind.
Content Writer
Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.
Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.