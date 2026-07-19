Who is the Owner of McCain? The Canadian Family Behind the World's Most Famous Frozen Fries

If you have opened up your fridge and pulled out a pack of frozen french fries there are high chances that you were holding a McCain product. From quick snacks at home to the fries served at your favourite restaurant, McCain has become one of the most loved brands in the world. However, have you ever wondered who was the mind behind the brand? How did McCain come to existence? Here is everything you need to know about this brand.

Who Was the Founder of McCain?

McCain Foods was founded by 4 brothers from Canada who were Wallace McCain, Harrison McCain, Robert McCain, and Andrew McCain. These men were sons of a farmer and used their family knowledge of agriculture and innovation to create something that the world never saw before.

It was year 1957 when these brothers opened the first production facility in their hometown which was Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada. Now it is one of the most known brands everywhere around the world.