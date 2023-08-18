Assam NMMS Scholarship 2023 Exam on November 18; Apply at bidyarthi.co.in

Assam NMMS Scholarship 2023: State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has declared the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship, NMMS exam date. The scholarship exam is scheduled to be administered on November 18, 2023. Students from class 8 are eligible to apply for the scheme before the last date: October 8. Selected students will receive a scholarship amount of Rs 12,000 annually from classes 9 to 12.

Interested candidates or their parents can fill out the application form on behalf of their children. They can visit the official websites: madhyamik.assam.gov.in or bidyarthi.co.in or the 'Bidyarthi' Mobile App for registration purposes. After successful registration, students have to download their e-admit cards from the official website or the Bidyarthi mobile app from November 1, 2023, onwards.

Assam NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registration Click Here

Who Can Apply for Assam NMMS Scholarship 2023?

Before applying for the scheme, it is advised to read the eligibility requirements set by the authorities. It must be noted that the income of students willing to apply for the scholarship scheme should not be more than 3.5 lacs per annum.

Also, only students of govt. and provincialised schools under the Dept. of School Education, Government of Assam are eligible for the scholarship. “Students from private schools, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) may appear in the examination, but they will not be selected for the scholarship,” the official statement read.

Assam NMMS Scholarship 2023 Exam Schedule

Assam NMMS question paper will carry a total of 180 marks. The test will be divided into 2 parts and students will have 1.5 hours to complete each section.

Test No. of questions Date & Timings Mental Ability Test 90 November 18 - 10 AM to 11.30 AM Scholastic Aptitude Test 90 November 18 - 1 PM to 2.30 PM

