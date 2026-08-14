IIT Dharwad Invites Applications for 1-Year Artificial Intelligence Course Under PM VIKAS Scheme With ₹1,000 Monthly Stipend

Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad, under the Pradhan Mantri Virasat ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) Scheme 2026–27 of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, is offering a one-year residential course on Artificial Intelligence Technocrat (ICE/ITS/Q0201) as a Skill… pic.twitter.com/oyWS3cAW0t

IIT Dharwad AI Course: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Dharwad, is offering a free one-year residential course to learn about Artificial Intelligence, AI. This programme is part of the government's Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan, PM VIKAS scheme to help people build new job skills. Interested candidates can apply online at pm-vikas.iitdh.ac.in. Make sure to send in your application by August 31, 2026 as it is the last date to fill out the application.

IIT Dharwad AI Course Documents Required

Candidates are required to check and upload the below mentioned documents along with their application:

Aadhaar card

Passport-size photograph

Class 10 certificate as proof of age

Graduation certificate

Bank passbook

EWS certificate, where applicable

Minority community certificate

Reservation

Note: The 33 per cent of seats are reserved for female candidates, while up to 15 per cent of the seats are reserved for non-minority candidates belonging to the EWS category.

If the candidate is selected for the course after the screening process, they will get several benefits. This includes one year of free training in Artificial Intelligence at IIT Dharwad, with free boarding and lodging, including hostel facilities. They will get a government-recognised certificate from the Sector Skill Council, SSC, after completion.The government will also provide a monthly stipend of INR 1,000 via direct bank transfer, and a post-placement support for two months, and a financial bonus of INR 4,000 once you are successfully placed in a job.