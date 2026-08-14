IIT Dharwad Invites Applications for 1-Year Artificial Intelligence Course Under PM VIKAS Scheme With ₹1,000 Monthly Stipend
IIT Dharwad Artificial Intelligence Course: IIT Dharwad is accepting applications for a one-year residential course in Artificial Intelligence under the PM VIKAS scheme. Learn more about this free programme and apply online by August 31, 2026.
IIT Dharwad AI Course: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Dharwad, is offering a free one-year residential course to learn about Artificial Intelligence, AI. This programme is part of the government's Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan, PM VIKAS scheme to help people build new job skills. Interested candidates can apply online at pm-vikas.iitdh.ac.in. Make sure to send in your application by August 31, 2026 as it is the last date to fill out the application.
Eligibility Criteria to Apply
The programme is open to:
- Graduates with basic knowledge of artificial intelligence applications
- ITI candidates
- Final-year undergraduate students
Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad, under the Pradhan Mantri Virasat ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) Scheme 2026–27 of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, is offering a one-year residential course on Artificial Intelligence Technocrat (ICE/ITS/Q0201) as a Skill… pic.twitter.com/oyWS3cAW0t— IIT Dharwad (@iitdhrwd) August 13, 2026
IIT Dharwad AI Course Documents Required
Candidates are required to check and upload the below mentioned documents along with their application:
- Aadhaar card
- Passport-size photograph
- Class 10 certificate as proof of age
- Graduation certificate
- Bank passbook
- EWS certificate, where applicable
- Minority community certificate
- Reservation
Note: The 33 per cent of seats are reserved for female candidates, while up to 15 per cent of the seats are reserved for non-minority candidates belonging to the EWS category.
If the candidate is selected for the course after the screening process, they will get several benefits. This includes one year of free training in Artificial Intelligence at IIT Dharwad, with free boarding and lodging, including hostel facilities. They will get a government-recognised certificate from the Sector Skill Council, SSC, after completion.The government will also provide a monthly stipend of INR 1,000 via direct bank transfer, and a post-placement support for two months, and a financial bonus of INR 4,000 once you are successfully placed in a job.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.