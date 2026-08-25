KEAM 2026: CEE Released Phase 1 Provisional Allotment List at cee.kerala.gov.in for MBBS/BDS Courses

KEAM 2026: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the provisional allotment list for the first phase of KEAM 2026 admissions today, August 25, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website to check their allotment status for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes at cee.kerala.gov.in. The allotment list is prepared on the basis of the online options registered by the candidates from August 15, 2026 to August 24, 2026 till 11 AM.

The admission will be done to the State quota seats in Government Medical/Dental colleges and the seats in the Private Self-financing Medical/Dental colleges (except NRI quota) in the state of Kerala for the academic session 2026-27.

Admission to MBBS/BDS Courses – 2026 First Phase Provisional Allotment Published Notification