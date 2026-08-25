KEAM 2026: CEE Released Phase 1 Provisional Allotment List at cee.kerala.gov.in for MBBS/BDS Courses
The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the provisional allotment list for the first phase of KEAM 2026 admissions today, August 25, 2026 for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes at cee.kerala.gov.in. The allotment list is prepared on the basis of the online options registered by the candidates from August 15, 2026 to August 24, 2026 till 11 AM.
KEAM 2026: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the provisional allotment list for the first phase of KEAM 2026 admissions today, August 25, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website to check their allotment status for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes at cee.kerala.gov.in. The allotment list is prepared on the basis of the online options registered by the candidates from August 15, 2026 to August 24, 2026 till 11 AM.
The admission will be done to the State quota seats in Government Medical/Dental colleges and the seats in the Private Self-financing Medical/Dental colleges (except NRI quota) in the state of Kerala for the academic session 2026-27.
Admission to MBBS/BDS Courses – 2026 First Phase Provisional Allotment Published Notification
How to check KEAM 2026 Phase 1 Provisional Allotment List Online?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check KEAM 2026 Phase 1 Provisional Allotment List Online:
- Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
- View the Provisional allotment list through the link ‘KEAM 2026 – Candidate Portal’ by clicking the menu ‘Allotment List’.
- Check your status and download for admissions purposes
In case of any help or complaints with regard to the Provisional Allotment List, candidates can submit them through the email ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in of Commissioner for Entrance Examination up to 6 PM on August 26, 2026 . After addressing the valid complaints, the final allotment will be published on August 27, 2026. The helpline numbers to reach out to the commission officials are 0471- 2332120, 2338487.
KEAM 2026: Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to the KEAM 2026:
|Event
|Date/Time
|Online options registration
|August 15 - 24, 2026 to August 24, 2026 till 11 AM
|Release of Phase 1 Provisional Allotment List
|August 25, 2026
|Deadline for complaints regarding Provisional Allotment
|August 26, 2026 till 6 PM
|Release of final allotment
|August 27, 2026
Admission to MBBS/BDS Courses – 2026 First Phase Provisional Allotment Published വിജ്ഞാപനം
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.