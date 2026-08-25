DNB Final Theory Examinations June 2026 Result Declared at nbe.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here
NBEMS DNB June 2026 Final Theory Result 2026 has been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official website natboard.edu.in
DNB Final Theory Exam June 2026 Result: The result of DNB Final Theory Examinations – June 2026 has been declared online. Students can download the result PDF on the official NBEMS website. As per the official notification issued, the paper-wise marks and the grand total of marks obtained will be published in a scorecard, which is available for download to the candidate through their candidate login. Candidates can visit the official website to check the result and download their scorecard.
Candidates who have failed to qualify the DNB Final Theory Examination can seek the weblinks to access the digital copies of their answer scripts by paying Rs. 100/- per question paper. The request for providing the same can be made ONLY through the Miscellaneous Fee Payment Online Portal of NBEMS, within 7 calendar days of declaration of theory result i.e by August 31, 2026. Requests received after the prescribed window shall not be entertained.
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DNB Final Theory Result June 2026 - Click Here
Steps to Check DNB Final Theory Result 2026
DNB Final Theory result 2026 for June session is available on the official website. Candidates can check the result PDF on the official website. To download the individual scorecards, students can follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS
Step 2: Click on Examinations and then visit DNB Theory exam
Step 3: Click on the result link
Step 4: Login with the user id and password
Step 5: The individual scorecards will be displayed
Step 7: Download the scorecard for further reference
DNB Final Practical Exam June 2026 Schedule
The tentative schedule of DNB Final Practical Exam June 2026 is provided below
|Emergency Medicine (OSCE)
|September 8, 2026
|Palliative Medicine
|September 9, 2026
|Pharmacology
|September 9 and 10, 2026
|Anaesthesiology (OSCE) (Batch-I & II)
|September 9 and 10, 2026
|Biochemistry
|September 10 and 11, 2026
|Forensic Medicine
|Seotembr 11, 2026
|Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
|September 11, 2026
|Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OSCE) (Batch-I & II)
|September 16 and 17, 2026
|Hospital Administration
|September 17, 2026
|Physiology
|September 17 and 18, 2026
|General Surgery (OSCE) (Batch-I & II)
|September 18 and 19, 2026
|General Medicine (OSCE) (Batch-I & II)
|September 22 and 23, 2026
|Family Medicine (OSCE)
|September 24, 2026
|Anatomy
|September 24 and 25, 2026
|Community Medicine
|September 25, 2026
|Geriatric Medicine
|September 25, 2026
|Orthopaedics (OSCE) (Batch-I & II)
|September 29 and 30, 2026
Details Mentioned on DNB Final Theory Scorecard June 2026
The link for candidates to download the individual scorecards is available on the official website. The following details will be given on the scorecard
- Candidate name
- Roll number/ application number
- Name of exam
- Subjects
- Marks scored
- Total
- Grand total
- Qualifying status
According to the official notification shared, candidates will be provided with the facility to apply for re-evaluation odf unanswered answers only in a rare event oif an answer being wrongly marked or not attempted by the evaluator. The request for re-evaluation of an unassessed answer(s) can be made ONLY through the Miscellaneous Fee Payment Online Portal of NBEMS within 10 calendar days of the declaration of theory result i.e by September 3, 2026
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.