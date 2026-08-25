DNB Final Theory Examinations June 2026 Result Declared at nbe.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

News

NBEMS DNB June 2026 Final Theory Result 2026 has been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official website natboard.edu.in

DNB Final Theory Exam June 2026 Result: The result of DNB Final Theory Examinations – June 2026 has been declared online. Students can download the result PDF on the official NBEMS website. As per the official notification issued, the paper-wise marks and the grand total of marks obtained will be published in a scorecard, which is available for download to the candidate through their candidate login. Candidates can visit the official website to check the result and download their scorecard. Candidates who have failed to qualify the DNB Final Theory Examination can seek the weblinks to access the digital copies of their answer scripts by paying Rs. 100/- per question paper. The request for providing the same can be made ONLY through the Miscellaneous Fee Payment Online Portal of NBEMS, within 7 calendar days of declaration of theory result i.e by August 31, 2026. Requests received after the prescribed window shall not be entertained.

Check Live Updates of NEET PG 2026 Admit Card at natboard.edu.in DNB Final Theory Result June 2026 - Click Here Steps to Check DNB Final Theory Result 2026 DNB Final Theory result 2026 for June session is available on the official website. Candidates can check the result PDF on the official website. To download the individual scorecards, students can follow the steps provided below Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS Step 2: Click on Examinations and then visit DNB Theory exam Step 3: Click on the result link Step 4: Login with the user id and password Step 5: The individual scorecards will be displayed Step 7: Download the scorecard for further reference DNB Final Practical Exam June 2026 Schedule The tentative schedule of DNB Final Practical Exam June 2026 is provided below Emergency Medicine (OSCE) September 8, 2026 Palliative Medicine September 9, 2026 Pharmacology September 9 and 10, 2026 Anaesthesiology (OSCE) (Batch-I & II) September 9 and 10, 2026 Biochemistry September 10 and 11, 2026 Forensic Medicine Seotembr 11, 2026 Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation September 11, 2026 Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OSCE) (Batch-I & II) September 16 and 17, 2026 Hospital Administration September 17, 2026 Physiology September 17 and 18, 2026 General Surgery (OSCE) (Batch-I & II) September 18 and 19, 2026 General Medicine (OSCE) (Batch-I & II) September 22 and 23, 2026 Family Medicine (OSCE) September 24, 2026 Anatomy September 24 and 25, 2026 Community Medicine September 25, 2026 Geriatric Medicine September 25, 2026 Orthopaedics (OSCE) (Batch-I & II) September 29 and 30, 2026