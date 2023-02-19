Kerala KMAT 2023 Exam Today, Check Important Exam Day Guidelines Here

Kerala KMAT 2023: As per the recent updates, the Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) will conduct the Kerala KMAT 2023 examinations today, February 19, 2023, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Those candidates who have applied and are appearing for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023 exam to get admission into various management programmes must carry important documents to the examination centre.

As per the recent updates, the KMAT 2023 examination will start at 1.30 pm and ends at 4.30 pm. It is advisable for students to reach the exam centre one hour prior to the commencement of the KMAT 2023.

Kerala KMAT 2023 Exam Details

According to the information bulletin available on the official website, the KMAT 2023 examination will have 180 MCQ-based questions comprising 720 marks. However, candidates will be awarded 4 marks for each correct answer and there will be a negative marking of (-1) for each incorrect answer.

What are the Documents Required to Appear for KMAT 2023?

Students who are appearing for the KMAT 2023 exam are required to carry the KMAT 2023 Admit Card along with identity proof at the exam centre. As per the official information, candidates will get an Access Card at the time of reporting, in which candidates will be provided with the User name, Password, and the seat number on it.

Kerala KMAT 2023 Important Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the KMAT 2023 examination can go through the important exam day guidelines mentioned below.

Students are requested to reach the exam centre one hour prior before the commencement of the KMAT 2023 examination

Candidates will not get entry without the KMAT 2023 hall ticket

It is advisable for students to not carry any kind of electronic devices such as smartphones, calculators, or digital watches inside the exam hall

Candidates who will be indulged in any unfair practices during the KMAT 2023 examination will be disqualified

Once the candidate has reported for the KMAT 2023 entrance examination, he/she will not be permitted to leave the exam hall before the end of the examination

