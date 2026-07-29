BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam Analysis 2026: Check Subject-Wise Paper Review Difficulty Level & Question Paper

Key Points BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 was successfully conducted on July 29, 2026.

The offline OMR exam filled 122 posts and was held across 38 districts of Bihar.

The exam difficulty was easy to moderate; 30% marks are required to qualify for PET.

BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam 2026: The Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) successfully conducted the Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 today, July 29, 2026, in offline OMR mode. The examination was held in a single shift only from 11 AM to 1 PM across 38 districts of Bihar. This recruitment aims to fill a total of 122 posts under advertisement no. 05/2026. Candidates who appeared in the exam found that some subjects had comparatively tough questions, while other subjects contained moderate to easy-level questions. Check this article to know more about the exam analysis, difficulty level, good attempts based on the candidates' reviews, and question papers. BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about the BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) Exam Name BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 Exam Mode Offline (OMR-Based) Exam Date Today, 29 July 2026 Shift Timing 11 AM - 1 PM Exam Duration 2 hours Subject Covered Hindi, English, Science, Social Science, Mathematics & General Knowledge Total Posts 122 Qualifying Marks Minimum 30% Next Stage PET (Physical Eligibility Test) Official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam Pattern 2026 BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 was an objective-type test conducted in the written (OMR) mode. The duration of the test was two hours, as the examination started at 11 AM and ended at 1 PM in a single session. Questions in the examination were of a multiple-choice variety (MCQs). There is no negative marking, and the question paper is based on the Matriculation level, covering Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and General Knowledge. Candidates needed 30% marks to qualify for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

BPSSC Havildar Instructor Subject-wise Exam Analysis The BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam was held in 5 subjects. Candidates appeared in the exam and felt that the overall difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate. Check the subject-wise analysis and the attempted questions are listed below. Subject Difficulty Level Good Attempts Hindi Easy To be updated English Easy to moderate To be updated Maths Moderate to Difficult To be updated Science Moderate to Difficult To be updated Social Science Moderate To be updated General Knowledge Moderate to Difficult To be updated BPSSC Havildar Instructor Question Paper 2026 BPSSC has released the question paper PDF for today’s exam on its official website after the exam is over. Candidates who appeared in the Havildar Instructor Written Exam 2026 can now download the PDF using the direct link given below. Downloading the question paper is also useful for future aspirants who are preparing for upcoming Havildar Instructor exams, as it gives an idea of the exam pattern and important topics.