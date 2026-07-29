BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam Analysis 2026: Check Subject-Wise Paper Review Difficulty Level & Question Paper
BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 was successfully conducted today, July 29, 2026, across the districts of Bihar. This written exam was held in a single shift from 11 AM to 1 PM for 5 subjects. The examination was of a moderate to high level. Candidates can read the complete article for subject-wise exam analysis, difficulty level & question papers.
Key Points
- BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 was successfully conducted on July 29, 2026.
- The offline OMR exam filled 122 posts and was held across 38 districts of Bihar.
- The exam difficulty was easy to moderate; 30% marks are required to qualify for PET.
BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam 2026: The Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) successfully conducted the Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 today, July 29, 2026, in offline OMR mode. The examination was held in a single shift only from 11 AM to 1 PM across 38 districts of Bihar. This recruitment aims to fill a total of 122 posts under advertisement no. 05/2026. Candidates who appeared in the exam found that some subjects had comparatively tough questions, while other subjects contained moderate to easy-level questions. Check this article to know more about the exam analysis, difficulty level, good attempts based on the candidates' reviews, and question papers.
BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)
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Exam Name
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BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline (OMR-Based)
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Exam Date
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Today, 29 July 2026
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Shift Timing
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11 AM - 1 PM
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Exam Duration
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2 hours
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Subject Covered
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Hindi, English, Science, Social Science, Mathematics & General Knowledge
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Total Posts
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122
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Qualifying Marks
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Minimum 30%
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Next Stage
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PET (Physical Eligibility Test)
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Official website
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bpssc.bihar.gov.in
BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam Pattern 2026
BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 was an objective-type test conducted in the written (OMR) mode. The duration of the test was two hours, as the examination started at 11 AM and ended at 1 PM in a single session. Questions in the examination were of a multiple-choice variety (MCQs). There is no negative marking, and the question paper is based on the Matriculation level, covering Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and General Knowledge. Candidates needed 30% marks to qualify for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
BPSSC Havildar Instructor Subject-wise Exam Analysis
The BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam was held in 5 subjects. Candidates appeared in the exam and felt that the overall difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate. Check the subject-wise analysis and the attempted questions are listed below.
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Subject
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Difficulty Level
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Good Attempts
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Hindi
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Easy
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To be updated
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English
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Easy to moderate
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To be updated
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Maths
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Moderate to Difficult
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To be updated
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Science
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Moderate to Difficult
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To be updated
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Social Science
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Moderate
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To be updated
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General Knowledge
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Moderate to Difficult
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To be updated
BPSSC Havildar Instructor Question Paper 2026
BPSSC has released the question paper PDF for today’s exam on its official website after the exam is over. Candidates who appeared in the Havildar Instructor Written Exam 2026 can now download the PDF using the direct link given below. Downloading the question paper is also useful for future aspirants who are preparing for upcoming Havildar Instructor exams, as it gives an idea of the exam pattern and important topics.
Benefits of Solving the BPSSC Havildar Instructor Question Paper
Solving the BPSSC Havildar Instructor Question Paper 2026 helps candidates cross-check their attempted answers, estimate their probable marks, and analyze the difficulty level of the exam. Check the benefits of solving the question paper:
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It helps candidates understand the actual exam pattern and question format
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It improves time management skills for attempting 100 questions in 2 hours
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It builds familiarity with the difficulty level of each subject
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It helps identify weak areas that need more revision
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It boosts accuracy and reduces silly mistakes during the real exam
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It increases speed in solving Mathematics and Reasoning-based questions
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It builds confidence before appearing for the written exam
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It helps candidates learn how to manage OMR sheet filling within time
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It gives an idea of important and repeated topics from past years
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It reduces exam-day stress through regular practice.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com