HAL Management & Design Trainee Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 120 Posts - Apply Online at hal-india.co.in
HAL Recruitment 2026: HAL has released the notification for the recruitment of new vacancies for Management Trainee and Design Trainee 2026. The notification has been released for 120 posts, and the registration starts from July 29, 2026, to August 14, 2026. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL, has released the notification for the recruitment of 120 posts of Management Trainee and Design Trainee 2026 across different engineering disciplines. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website for these posts. The online application started on July 29, 2026 and will close on August 14, 2026. The age limit set for this recruitment process is 28 years. The interested candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in the relevant field.
HAL Management Trainee/Design Trainee Recruitment 2026 Apply Online
The registration for the HAL Management Trainee and Design Trainee recruitment 2026 had started on July 29, 2026 and will conclude on August 14, 2026. The eligibility criteria as set by the official authorities for this recruitment exam are that the candidate should be 28 years of age and should have a Bachelor's degree in the relevant field. Interested candidates can use the direct link given below to apply for the Management Trainee and Design Trainee posts 2026:-
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HAL Management Trainee/Design Trainee Recruitment 2026
HAL Design Trainee/Management Trainee Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
Before applying to the HAL Recruitment 2026, candidates should carefully read the detailed notification for the Management and Design Trainee 2026. Reading the complete notice will help the candidates understand the eligibility criteria, selection process, vacancy details, etc. Given below is the official detailed recruitment notification of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Management Trainee and Design Trainee 2026:-
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HAL Design Trainee/Management Trainee Recruitment
HAL Design Trainee/Management Trainee Recruitment Important Dates 2026
The HAL registration process for the recruitment of Design Trainee and Management Trainee started on July 29, 2026 and will close on August 14, 2026, at 2:00 PM. Those candidates who are interested in seeking a government job are advised to apply as soon as possible and not wait for the last date. Candidates should be aware of some of the important dates of the HAL Design Trainee and Management Trainee recruitment 2026:-
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Events
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Important Dates
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Online Registration Start Date
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July 29, 2026
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Online Registration Close Date
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August 14, 2026
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Admit Card Download
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August 20, 2026
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Online Exam
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September 5, 2026, to September 6, 2026
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Result Date
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September 10, 2026
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Interview Admit Card Date
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September 12, 2026
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Interview Date
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September 21 to 25, 2026
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List of Provisionally Selected Candidates
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September 30, 2026
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Downloading of the Provisional offer
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October 6, 2026
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Pre-Employment Medical Examination
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October 9 to 15, 2026
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Pre-induction training document verification
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October 26 to 28, 2026
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Induction Start
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October 29, 2026
Steps to Apply for HAL Design Trainee/Management Trainee Recruitment 2026
Candidates can use the simple steps given below to apply online for the HAL Design Trainee and Management Trainee recruitment 2026:-
- Go to the official website of the HAL, i.e., hal-india.co.in
- Look for te Careers section and find the notification related to the HAL Management Trainee and Design Trainee recruitment 2026.
- Once the candidates are directed to the page with the notification details, scroll down to the bottom and click on Click Here to Apply.
- If the candidates have registered before, they will have to log in, and if they are the first time candidates, they will have to register.
- Enter the required details, upload the required documents and review them carefully, very carefully.
- Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
- Download the application form and keep it safe for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.