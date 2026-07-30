HAL Management & Design Trainee Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 120 Posts - Apply Online at hal-india.co.in

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL, has released the notification for the recruitment of 120 posts of Management Trainee and Design Trainee 2026 across different engineering disciplines. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website for these posts. The online application started on July 29, 2026 and will close on August 14, 2026. The age limit set for this recruitment process is 28 years. The interested candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in the relevant field.

HAL Management Trainee/Design Trainee Recruitment 2026 Apply Online

The registration for the HAL Management Trainee and Design Trainee recruitment 2026 had started on July 29, 2026 and will conclude on August 14, 2026. The eligibility criteria as set by the official authorities for this recruitment exam are that the candidate should be 28 years of age and should have a Bachelor's degree in the relevant field. Interested candidates can use the direct link given below to apply for the Management Trainee and Design Trainee posts 2026:-