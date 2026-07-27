Two education ministers in major democracies left their posts within 48 hours of each other. Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Education Minister of India on July 25 after a week of students protests over exam paper leaks.

Just two days earlier on July 23 Yvette Berry also submitted her resignation and stepped down as the Education Minister of Australia’s Capital Territory (ACT).

Both exits from the role of Education ministry happened almost together but official statements show that the reasons behind them were completely different.

Why did Dharmendra Pradhan Resign as India’s Education Minister?

Dharmendra Pradhan handed his resignation to the Prime Minister after large student protests broke out across Delhi and other cities over leaks in the NEET UG entrance exam.