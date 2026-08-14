Gallantry Medals 2026: 1,057 Security Personnel Honoured on 80th Independence Day
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced Gallantry and Service Medals for 1,057 Police, Fire, Home Guard, and Correctional Services personnel on the 80th Independence Day 2026.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued its announcement regarding the prestigious Gallantry and Service Medals honoring 1,057 distinguished recipients across the nation to mark the historic 80th Independence Day of India, 2026.
This list comprises indomitable souls from the Police, Fire Services, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG&CD) and Correctional Services institutions. The awardees are recognized for their brave acts, professionalism and dedication to their duties.
The Gallantry and Service Medals 2026
According to the official announcement made by the MHA, the 1,057 honours are split into 301 Gallantry Medals for acts of bravery and 756 Service Medals for distinguished and meritorious records.
1. Medal for Gallantry (GM): 301 Recipients
The Gallantry Medal is given for exceptional courage of the person, whether helping people, protecting property, fighting against crime or catching criminals, and bearing in mind the threats to life of the officers engaged in this activity.
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Police Officers: 272
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Fire Fighters: 29
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Distribution of Gallantry Medals by Region:
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LWE Affected Regions: 197 people
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Jammu & Kashmir Region: 51 people
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North East Region: 12 people
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Other Regions: 41 people
2. Service Medals: 756 Recipients
Service Medals are categorized into two top categories based on the long-term sick experience of service and professionalism:
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President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM): 92 recipients. This award is to recognize people with outstanding records in public service.
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Police Departments: 83
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Fire Fighters: 4
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Civil Defence: 3
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Correctional facilities: 2
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Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM): 664 recipients, given for quality service and great commitment to the work.
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Police Department: 606
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Fire Department: 28
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Civil Defence: 18
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Correctional Facilities: 12
Service-Wise Quick Reference Table
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Category of Medal
|
Police Service
|
Fire Service
|
Civil Defence & Home Guard
|
Correctional Service
|
Total
|
Gallantry Medal (GM)
|
272
|
29
|
0
|
0
|
301
|
President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM)
|
83
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
92
|
Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM)
|
606
|
28
|
18
|
12
|
664
|
Total
|
961
|
61
|
21
|
14
|
1,057
What do the Gallantry Awards Mean?
Gallantry and service awards in India can broadly be classified into military decorations which are decorations given to the armed forces and service and police medals which are decorations given to police for internal security, fire services and civil defense. Under the scheme of the Home Ministry. These medals are divided into various types of gallantry and service awards based on types of bravery and service:
1. Gallantry Awards (For valor and courage)
Medal of Gallantry (PMG) / Gallantry Medal (GM): Given to the police and fire department personnel as well as civil defense and prison service personnel in recognition of their acts of valor by saving lives and property while being exposed to great risks.
Military gallantry awards during the war: These include Param Vir Chakra (PVC), which is India's highest military award given for bravery in the war, Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) and Vir Chakra.
2. Military gallantry awards during peacetime: These include Ashoka Chakra, which is India's highest peacetime gallantry medal, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra, which are honored for bravery in non-combat missions like counter terrorism operations.
3. Service and Distinction Medals
President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM). This medal is awarded for an exceptional, highly distinguished record of long-term service in the field of security or emergency forces.
Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM). This medal is awarded for valued long-term service showing ingenuity, systemic excellence, and dedication to work.
Official Source and Access to Complete Information
Ministry of Home Affairs has released the complete state-wise, force-wise and individual awardee lists. Citizens and aspirants can look for specific awardees on the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Check the official MHA website or visit the central government’s official awards portal gallantryawards.gov.in
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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