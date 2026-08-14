Gallantry Medals 2026: 1,057 Security Personnel Honoured on 80th Independence Day

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued its announcement regarding the prestigious Gallantry and Service Medals honoring 1,057 distinguished recipients across the nation to mark the historic 80th Independence Day of India, 2026.

This list comprises indomitable souls from the Police, Fire Services, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG&CD) and Correctional Services institutions. The awardees are recognized for their brave acts, professionalism and dedication to their duties.

The Gallantry and Service Medals 2026

According to the official announcement made by the MHA, the 1,057 honours are split into 301 Gallantry Medals for acts of bravery and 756 Service Medals for distinguished and meritorious records.

1. Medal for Gallantry (GM): 301 Recipients

The Gallantry Medal is given for exceptional courage of the person, whether helping people, protecting property, fighting against crime or catching criminals, and bearing in mind the threats to life of the officers engaged in this activity.