Why Do Oceans Have Salt? 10 Earth & Planet GK Questions for Class 4
Explore 10 easy Earth and Planet GK questions for Class 4 with simple answers on oceans, planets, and more.
Earth is full of interesting facts and areas that are waiting to be explored. Oceans form a very huge part of our planet and one thing that everyone knows about oceans is that they are salty. This brings curiosity in minds as to what is the reason behind the saltiness and what are some of the major oceans.
That is why here is a quiz that will explore the mystery of ocean salt along with some fun facts about Earth and our solar system. This quiz is designed for class 4 students to help them learn something new and test their general knowledge.
GK Quiz For Class 4
1. Why is the ocean water salty?
A) Because fishes live in it
B) Because rocks and rivers carry salt into it
C) Because of its depth
D) Because of evaporation
Answer: B)
Explanation: Rains slowly wear away the rocks on land and carry tiny bits of salt through rivers into the ocean.
2. Which of the following US government agency explains that the ocean's saltiness comes from rocks?
A) NOAA
B) WHO
C) NASA
D) USGS
Answer: D)
Explanation: The United States Geological Survey which is also known as the USGS is known to study how rain and rivers carry salt from rocks to the oceans.
3. How many planets are there in our solar system?
A) 11
B) 3
C) 8
D) 17
Answer: C)
Explanation: There are total eight planets in our solar system and they all move around the sun. Their names are: Mercury, Venus, and Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune
4. Which planet is known as the Red Planet?
A) Mars
B) Uranus
C) Saturn
D) Venus
Answer: A)
Explanation: Mars is known as the Red Planet due to its surface that looks reddish. The planet has that colour due to a type of rock and dust found there.
5. Where is the most of fresh water found on earth?
A) Oceans
B) Rivers
C) Desert
D) Clouds
Answer: B)
Explanation: The majority of freshwater on earth is found in rivers.
6. Which is the largest planet in our solar system?
A) Uranus
B) Mars
C) Mercury
D) Jupiter
Answer: D)
Explanation: Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system
7. The earth gets light and heat from?
A) Sun
B) Moon
C) Clouds
D) Stars
Answer: A)
Explanation: The main source of energy and light on earth is through sun
8. What is the name of the process by which water moves from the ocean to the sky and then comes back to land and then goes back to the ocean?
A) Condensation
B) Erosion
C) Water Cycle
D) Pollution
Answer: C)
Explanation: This process is known as water cycle in which the water moves from the ocean to the sky then comes back to the land and again goes back to the ocean.
9. In which direction does the sun rise?
A) North
B) East
C) South
D) West
Answer: B)
Explanation: The sun rises in the east direction and sets in the west.
10. Which is the longest river on earth?
A) Amazon River
B) Yangtze River
C) Congo River
D) Nile River
Answer: D)
Explanation: The Nile River is the longest in the world and it measures approximately 6,650 kilometers (4,132 miles).
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