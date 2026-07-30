Why Do Oceans Have Salt? 10 Earth & Planet GK Questions for Class 4

Earth is full of interesting facts and areas that are waiting to be explored. Oceans form a very huge part of our planet and one thing that everyone knows about oceans is that they are salty. This brings curiosity in minds as to what is the reason behind the saltiness and what are some of the major oceans.

That is why here is a quiz that will explore the mystery of ocean salt along with some fun facts about Earth and our solar system. This quiz is designed for class 4 students to help them learn something new and test their general knowledge.

GK Quiz For Class 4

1. Why is the ocean water salty?

A) Because fishes live in it

B) Because rocks and rivers carry salt into it

C) Because of its depth

D) Because of evaporation

Answer: B)

Explanation: Rains slowly wear away the rocks on land and carry tiny bits of salt through rivers into the ocean.