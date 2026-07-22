How Many Districts in Assam? Check the List of Districts Impacted By Floods in 2026

Assam is a beautiful state in the north-eastern part of India. It is a part of the famous seven sisters. The capital of Assam is Dispur. Assam became a constituent state of India on 26th January, 1950.

Assam covers an area of 78,438 square kilometers and is surrounded by Arunachal Pradesh on the north, Manipur to the east, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram to the south and West Bengal on the west.

Currently, the state of Assam is reeling under floods and 25 of its districts are affected by the ongoing floods in 2026. Let us explore the districts of Assam and see which among these districts are affected by floods.

Districts of Assam

There are 35 districts in the state of Assam and they are divided into five regional divisions to ensure better governance. The five regional divisions of the state of Assam are: Upper Assam, Lower Assam, Central Assam, North Assam and Barak Valley.