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How Many Districts in Assam? Check the List of Districts Impacted By Floods in 2026

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Last Updated: Aug 1, 2026, 23:56 IST

Do you know how many districts are there in Assam, the picturesque state situated in northeast India. Check the complete list of districts and also those impacted by recent floods in 2026.

Districts in Assam
Districts in Assam

Assam is a beautiful state in the north-eastern part of India. It is a part of the famous seven sisters. The capital of Assam is Dispur. Assam became a constituent state of India on 26th January, 1950. 

Assam covers an area of 78,438 square kilometers and is surrounded by Arunachal Pradesh on the north, Manipur to the east, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram to the south and West Bengal on the west.

Currently, the state of Assam is reeling under floods and 25 of its districts are affected by the ongoing floods in 2026. Let us explore the districts of Assam and see which among these districts are affected by floods.

Districts of Assam

There are 35 districts in the state of Assam and they are divided into five regional divisions to ensure better governance. The five regional divisions of the state of Assam are: Upper Assam, Lower Assam, Central Assam, North Assam and Barak Valley.

Number

District Name

Headquarters

1

Bajali

Pathsala

2

Baksa

Mushalpur

3

Barpeta

Barpeta

4

Biswanath

Biswanath Chariali

5

Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon

6

Cachar

Silchar

7

Charaideo

Sonari

8

Chirang

Kajalgaon

9

Darrang

Mangaldai

10

Dhemaji

Dhemaji

11

Dhubri

Dhubri

12

Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh

13

Dima Hasao

Haflong

14

Goalpara

Goalpara

15

Golaghat

Golaghat

16

Hailakandi

Hailakandi

17

Hojai

Sankardev Nagar

18

Jorhat

Jorhat

19

Kamrup

Amingaon

20

Kamrup Metropolitan

Guwahati

21

Karbi Anglong

Diphu

22

Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar

23

Lakhimpur

North Lakhimpur

24

Majuli

Garamur

25

Morigaon

Morigaon

26

Nagaon

Nagaon

27

Nalbari

Nalbari

28

Sivasagar

Sivasagar

29

Sonitpur

Tezpur

30

South Salmara-Mankachar

Hatsingimari

31

Sribhumi (formerly Karimganj)

Sribhumi

32

Tamulpur

Tamulpur

33

Tinsukia

Tinsukia

34

Udalguri

Udalguri

35

West Karbi Anglong

Hamren

Regional Divisions of Assam

Now let us see which districts come under which regional division of Assam.

Division Name

Districts

Barak Valley

Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj

Central Assam

Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, Hojai and Nagaon

Lower Assam

Baksa, Bajali, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Nalbari, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup Rural, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, South Salmara-Mankachar, and Tamulpur

North Assam

Biswanath, Darrang, Sonitpur, and Udalguri

Upper Assam

Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia

Barak Valley

Barak Valley is situated in the Southern part of Assam, it is named Barak Valley due to being situated on the banks of river Barak. 

North Assam

North Assam consists of 4 districts and is famous for national parks such as Nameri National Park and Orang National Park.

Central Assam

Central Assam is a culturally rich area and is also known for wildlife sanctuaries, it is a biodiversity hotspot of Assam. 

Pobitora Wildlife sanctuary located in Morigaon is famous for having the highest density of one-horned rhinos in the world. 

Upper Assam

Upper Assam consists of 9 districts, some of them are Dibrugarh and Jorhat, Majuli and Sivsagar.

Lower Assam

Lower Assam consists of 14 districts, most popular among them are Kamrup Metropolitan, Bongaigaon, Barpeta.

List of Districts Affected By Floods in Assam in 2026

Out of the 35 districts of Assam, 25 districts are affected by the floods. The following 25 districts are impacted by the ongoing floods: Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Goalpara, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Nalbari, Bajali, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Baksa, Darrang, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, and Hojai.

Check out some more interesting articles from the general knowledge section to boost your knowledge of national and international topics.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.

His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.

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First Published: Jul 22, 2026, 18:29 IST

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