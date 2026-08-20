Indian Stock Market Quiz: 10 Questions Every Young Investor Should Know

The Indian stock market plays a very important role in the country's economy. It offers investors opportunities to participate in leading businesses within the nation. This quiz covers essential concepts including Sensex, Nifty 50, IPOs, SEBI, market trends, demat accounts, dividends, market capitalisation, and primary markets.

Test your knowledge and strengthen your understanding of India’s stock market.

1. What is the Sensex?

A. An index tracking 30 major BSE-listed companies

B. An index tracking 50 NSE-listed companies

C. A stock market regulator

D. A type of demat account

Answer:A. An index tracking 30 major BSE-listed companies

The Sensex is the benchmark index of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), reflecting the performance of 30 major companies and overall Indian market sentiment.