Indian Stock Market Quiz: 10 Questions Every Young Investor Should Know
Take this Indian Stock Market Quiz to test your knowledge of Sensex, Nifty 50, IPOs, SEBI, bull and bear markets, demat accounts, dividends, and market capitalisation.
The Indian stock market plays a very important role in the country's economy. It offers investors opportunities to participate in leading businesses within the nation. This quiz covers essential concepts including Sensex, Nifty 50, IPOs, SEBI, market trends, demat accounts, dividends, market capitalisation, and primary markets.
Test your knowledge and strengthen your understanding of India’s stock market.
1. What is the Sensex?
-
A. An index tracking 30 major BSE-listed companies
-
B. An index tracking 50 NSE-listed companies
-
C. A stock market regulator
-
D. A type of demat account
Answer:A. An index tracking 30 major BSE-listed companies
The Sensex is the benchmark index of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), reflecting the performance of 30 major companies and overall Indian market sentiment.
2. What is Nifty 50?
-
A. An index of 30 BSE-listed companies
-
B. An index of 50 leading NSE-listed companies
-
C. A securities market regulator
-
D. A type of investment account
Answer: B. An index of 50 leading NSE-listed companies
Nifty 50 is the benchmark index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), representing 50 leading companies across various sectors of the Indian economy.
3. What does IPO stand for?
-
A. Indian Public Organization
-
B. Initial Public Offering
-
C. Investment Purchase Option
-
D. International Public Operation
Answer: B. Initial Public Offering
An IPO occurs when a company offers its shares to the public for the first time, helping the company raise capital while giving investors ownership opportunities.
4. What is SEBI?
-
A. Securities and Exchange Board of India
-
B. Stock Exchange Bank of India
-
C. Securities Economic Bureau of India
-
D. Share Exchange Board of Investment
Answer: A. Securities and Exchange Board of India
SEBI regulates India’s securities markets, protects investors, establishes market rules, monitors participants, and promotes transparency, fairness, and confidence in financial markets.
5. What is a bull market?
-
A. A period of generally rising stock prices
-
B. A period of falling stock prices
-
C. A period when markets remain closed
-
D. A period of declining trading activity
Answer: A. A period of generally rising stock prices
A bull market occurs when stock prices generally rise over time, often reflecting positive investor sentiment, stronger economic expectations, increased buying activity, and corporate growth.
6. What is a bear market?
-
A. A period of rapidly increasing stock prices
-
B. A period of sustained stock price declines
-
C. A period of increased dividend payments
-
D. A period of rising company profits
Answer: B. A period of sustained stock price declines
A bear market is characterized by prolonged declines in stock prices, often associated with economic uncertainty, weaker corporate performance, declining confidence, or unfavorable conditions.
7. What is a demat account?
-
A. An account used to borrow money
-
B. An electronic account for holding securities
-
C. An account used only for paying taxes
-
D. An account used exclusively for bank deposits
Answer: B. An electronic account for holding securities
A demat account stores securities electronically, making investments easier to hold, transfer, and manage while eliminating the need for physical share certificates.
8. What is a dividend?
-
A. A company’s borrowing cost
-
B. A portion of profits distributed to shareholders
-
C. A fee charged by stock exchanges
-
D. A tax paid by investors
Answer: B. A portion of profits distributed to shareholders
A dividend is a portion of company profits distributed to shareholders, providing potential investment income depending on the company’s profitability and dividend policy.
9. What is market capitalisation?
-
A. The total value of a company’s outstanding shares
-
B. The company’s annual revenue
-
C. The amount of tax paid by a company
-
D. The total number of employees
Answer:A. The total value of a company’s outstanding shares
Market capitalisation is calculated by multiplying the current share price by outstanding shares, helping investors understand a company’s market value and relative size.
10. What is the primary market?
-
A. A market for trading previously issued securities
-
B. A market where companies issue new securities
-
C. A market for foreign currencies
-
D. A market exclusively for government employees
Answer: B. A market where companies issue new securities
The primary market allows companies to raise capital by issuing new securities directly to investors through offerings such as Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).
Disclaimer: This Jagran Josh article is for educational purposes only and not financial advice. Investments involve risks; students should research independently and consult qualified professionals before investing.
Senior Content Writer
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.