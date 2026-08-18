National Sports Awards 2025: Full List of Arjuna Award Winners Announced by the Sports Ministry

India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has declared the winners of National Sports Awards 2025, acknowledging sportspersons who have made a mark in Indian sports through their perseverance and exemplary contributions. The Arjuna Award is definitely one of the top honours for athletes, given for excellence at the international level and ability to inspire others to achieve their dreams.

The National Sports Awards honour exemplary talent and sporting achievements of India, thus marking the growing stature of Indian sports across the world.

What is the Arjuna Award?

The Arjuna Award for Outstanding Performance in Sports and Games is among the prestigious awards in the field of sports in India. It is given to players who show consistent superior performance in the last four years along with qualities like: